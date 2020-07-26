As [email protected] wraps up today, the event still had a handful of panels to share. One of those panels focused on the upcoming 20th Century Fox Television animated series Hoops. Here’s a look at what we learned from today’s Hoops panel.

The panel included: Jake Johnson Rob Riggle Ron Funches Natasha Leggero Cleo King A.D. Miles Executive producer Ben Hoffman Moderator/ guest voice star Max Greenfield



The panel opened with a clip form the premiere episode of the upcoming show, including the show’s theme song and opening sequence.

The conversation between the panelists immediately showcased the fun and friendly dynamic between the cast, especially Johnson and Greenfield who co-starred on Fox’s sitcom New Girl .

. The panel discussed the show being one of the “filthiest” series they’ve ever done or even seen, with Hoffman comparing it to an “X-rated Simpsons ,” so be aware that this series and the panel itself will contain some strong language.

Hoffman explained that he actually sings the theme song for the new series.

The panel did take the time to vote on whether or not they like Greenfield’s mustache.

The series follows a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who is sure he'll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around.

Hoops comes from writer-comedian Ben Hoffman ( The Late Late Show with James Corden , Archer ), Phil Lord and Chris Miller ( The Lego Movie ), with animation produced by Bento Box ( Bob's Burgers ).

Hoops premieres August 21 with all episodes becoming available on Netflix.

premieres August 21 with all episodes becoming available on Netflix. You can watch the full Hoops panel here: