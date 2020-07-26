As [email protected] wraps up today, the event still had a handful of panels to share. One of those panels focused on the upcoming 20th Century Fox Television animated series Hoops. Here’s a look at what we learned from today’s Hoops panel.
- The panel included:
- Jake Johnson
- Rob Riggle
- Ron Funches
- Natasha Leggero
- Cleo King
- A.D. Miles
- Executive producer Ben Hoffman
- Moderator/ guest voice star Max Greenfield
- The panel opened with a clip form the premiere episode of the upcoming show, including the show’s theme song and opening sequence.
- The conversation between the panelists immediately showcased the fun and friendly dynamic between the cast, especially Johnson and Greenfield who co-starred on Fox’s sitcom New Girl.
- The panel discussed the show being one of the “filthiest” series they’ve ever done or even seen, with Hoffman comparing it to an “X-rated Simpsons,” so be aware that this series and the panel itself will contain some strong language.
- Hoffman explained that he actually sings the theme song for the new series.
- The panel did take the time to vote on whether or not they like Greenfield’s mustache.
- The series follows a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who is sure he'll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around.
- Hoops comes from writer-comedian Ben Hoffman (The Late Late Show with James Corden, Archer), Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie), with animation produced by Bento Box (Bob's Burgers).
- Hoops premieres August 21 with all episodes becoming available on Netflix.
- You can watch the full Hoops panel here:
- Be sure to check back for more coverage from [email protected].