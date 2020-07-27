Anthony Hemingway Signs Two-Year Deal with 20th Century Fox TV

Anthony Hemingway, who has a slew of productions debuting this fall, has signed a 2-year deal to both develop and direct projects for 20th Century Fox on different platforms, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Anthony Hemingway, who is the man behind upcoming projects like Genius: Aretha, Power Book II: Ghost and more debuting this fall, has signed a two year deal with 20th Century Fox to develop and direct more projects for various platforms.
- Today’s announcement creates a tighter bond between Hemingway, an NAACP Image award nominee, and Twentieth Century Fox TV (TCFTV) who have worked together on previous and upcoming projects like The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Glee, American Horror Story, Empire and Washington Black
What They’re Saying:
- Anthony Hemingway: “We live in a world that has consistently proven that basic opportunity just isn’t enough for people within the BIPOC community. Anthony Hemingway Productions is a cultural incubator and an intergenerational connector; fueling the creation of innovative, inspiring and provocative content across all platforms. I’ve had nothing but wonderful experiences working with Dana Walden, Craig Hunegs and Carolyn Cassidy, the enthusiasm, respect and support they have for empowering artists creating valuable opportunities invested in culture and community, which is our mission at AHP – that was a major selling point. I’m also really excited about the feeling that you know you can take your projects anywhere, starting with some of the top tier services (which are a part of my new extended Disney family). I couldn’t be happier to call 20th my new production home.”
- TCFTV president Carolyn Cassidy: “Anthony has directed episodes of many of our most iconic series, from Glee to Empire to American Horror Story, and you just know when he’s at the helm you are going to get something extraordinary. We are so excited about the plans he has for his company, the kinds of projects he is looking to develop and the voices and communities he intends to platform. His creative goals align perfectly with the vision of our studio and we feel lucky to have him at 20th.”