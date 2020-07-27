Anthony Hemingway Signs Two-Year Deal with 20th Century Fox TV

What’s Happening:

Anthony Hemingway, who is the man behind upcoming projects like Genius: Aretha , Power Book II: Ghost and more debuting this fall, has signed a two year deal with 20th Century Fox to develop and direct more projects for various platforms.

and more debuting this fall, has signed a two year deal with 20th Century Fox to develop and direct more projects for various platforms. Today’s announcement creates a tighter bond between Hemingway, an NAACP Image award nominee, and Twentieth Century Fox TV (TCFTV) who have worked together on previous and upcoming projects like The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Glee, American Horror Story, Empire and Washington Black

What They’re Saying: