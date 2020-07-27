Disney+ Pushes Back Release of “The One and Only Ivan” to August 21st

In a new tweet, Disney+ has changed the release date of The One and Only Ivan, pushing the film back one week from August 14th to August 21st.

The One and Only Ivan is streaming exclusively on #DisneyPlus starting August 21. 🐘 🐓 🦍 🐕 🐇 pic.twitter.com/ZjLAcp4MKl — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 27, 2020

What’s Happening:

Disney+ just shared a tweet promoting the Disney+ original film, The One and Only Ivan , which included a new release date.

, which included a new release date. The film will now hit the streaming service on August 21st.

Earlier this month, Disney revealed the release date to be August 14th

No reason has been given for the change in release date, but our theory is that Disney+ wanted to spread out their four original films premiering in August to release just one per week.

Magic Camp is the other Disney+ original film with an August 14th release date.