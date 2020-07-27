Freeform’s Limited Series “Love in the Time of Corona” Premieres August 22

Freeform’s limited series Love in the Time of Corona will premiere as a two-night event on August 22 and 23. Today, the network released new episodic photos as well as the official trailer.

What’s Happening:

Freeform’s highly anticipated limited series Love in the Time of Corona will premiere as a special two-night limited event, beginning Saturday, August 22, at 8 pm EST/PST and continuing Sunday, August 23, at 8 pm EST/PST.

will premiere as a special two-night limited event, beginning Saturday, August 22, at 8 pm EST/PST and continuing Sunday, August 23, at 8 pm EST/PST. The episodes will also be available on Hulu

Along with announcing a premiere date, Freeform shared the official trailer for the series on their YouTube channel and revealed episode loglines (see below).

About the Love in the Time of Corona:

Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast’s actual homes, this four-part, limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine, from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

The limited series will feature in-show integrations from sponsor Benjamin Moore.

Meet the Characters:

James and Sade, a married couple who have been living somewhat separate lives, are forced back under the same roof after the pandemic puts James’ work travel to a halt. With headlines mounting, they begin to reevaluate their family’s priorities.

Roommates Oscar and Elle’s mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated with the uncertainty of the pandemic as they wonder if they can find love under one roof.

Paul and Sarah put up a “happy couple” facade for their daughter Sophie’s sake when the pandemic sends her home from college, although unbeknownst to her, they have separated.

Nanda, a headstrong woman whose husband is unable to return home from his rehab facility, is determined to celebrate her fiftieth wedding anniversary.

Love in the Time of Corona stars:

Leslie Odom Jr. ( Hamilton ) as James

) as James Nicolette Robinson ( The Affair ) as Sade

) as Sade Tommy Dorfman ( 13 Reasons Why ) as Oscar

) as Oscar Rainey Qualley ( Mad Men ) as Elle

) as Elle Gil Bellows ( Patriot ) as Paul

) as Paul Rya Kihlstedt ( One Mississippi ) as Sarah

) as Sarah Ava Bellows ( This Too Shall Pass ”) as Sophie

”) as Sophie L. Scott Caldwell (Lost) as Nanda

The series is executive produced by:

Joanna Johnson

Christine Sacani

Robyn Meisinger

Leslie Odom Jr.

Nicolette Robinson

Episode Loglines:

August 22 – Episode #1001 – “The Course of Love”

Married couple James and Sade adjust to being together 24/7 in quarantine now that James’ business travel has come to a halt. Nanda spends time, virtually, with her husband, who is in a nursing home. Roommates Oscar and Elle decide to break out of their codependence and try online dating. Meanwhile, Sophie returns home from her freshman year of college to spend quarantine with her parents, who unbeknownst to her have decided to separate.

August 22 – Episode #1002 – “#RelationshipGoals”

James reacts to the video of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting. Nanda reconnects with her estranged son, who has returned home to live in her guest house after losing his job. When Elle decides she can’t take a backseat to Oscar’s budding romance, she finally tells Oscar how she truly feels. Paul and Sarah try to cheer up Sophie after a breakup.

August 23 – Episode #1003 – “Seriously Now”

Oscar feels a fracture in his friendship with Elle as she gets to know their downstairs neighbor Adam. Sarah and Sophie both find out a secret Paul has been keeping. Nanda attempts to repair her son’s relationship with his father. Tensions continue to run high as James and Sade struggle to get on the same page about their family’s future.

August 23 – Episode #1004 – “Love and Protest”