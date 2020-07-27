“Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro – A Special Edition of 20/20” Airs Tuesday, July 28 at 8:00pm ET on ABC

Over the weekend, the world lost a broadcasting legend as we said goodbye to television personality Regis Philbin. Known for his work on numerous programs, including Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, Live with Regis and Kelly, and Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?, ABC is presenting a special edition of 20/20 honoring “the Morning Maestro” on Tuesday, July 28th.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News today announced a primetime special on television pioneer Regis Philbin, his life and his legacy as the legendary host of the Live morning franchise for 28 years – following his passing last Friday. The special edition of 20/20 features an exclusive interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa, Philbin’s former co-host for a decade.
- The program will also include Philbin’s final television interview with Jimmy Kimmel in March 2020, as well as interviews with his co-hosts through the years including Kathie Lee Gifford and Mary Hart, interviews with his childhood friends, a tour of the Bronx where he grew up, an emotional surprise visit with students at his high school, and a trip down memory lane with Philbin screening some of his favorite clips of Live. Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro – A Special Edition of 20/20 airs on Tuesday, July 28 (8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET) on the ABC Television Network.
- Philbin passed away last weekend at the age of 88 due to natural causes. His family issued the following statement: “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” adding “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”