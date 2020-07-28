Aconyte Shares Titles and Release Dates for First 5 Marvel Novels Coming Fall 2020

Aconyte has revealed new details about their upcoming line of Marvel novels, coming this fall.

The publisher just revealed new details about their first four novels, including release dates and pricing information.

All titles will be available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats.

Cover artwork will be revealed closer to the release date of each novel.

Upcoming novels will be part of the following four series: Legends of Asgard : Set in the legendary realm of Asgard and rich in Norse-inspired mythology, these fantastical stories celebrate heroism, adventure, fate, honor, and myth. Raise a flagon of ale and enjoy tales of the extraordinary exploits of heroes and heroines from the Ten Realms. Marvel Heroines : These captivating stories feature some of Marvel’s best-loved female characters, some just coming to understand their powers for the first time and others firmly established among the ranks of legendary Super Heroes. Xavier’s Institute : These novels follow the young members of the New Charles Xavier School for Mutants. Expect stories of adventure, defiance, and growth as these characters explore their abilities and their place in the world. Marvel Untold : These tales round up the best villains, magic-wielding heroes, and more from the furthest corners of the Marvel Universe. Whether it’s seeing a famous confrontation from a different perspective or exploring a piece of a character’s backstory that we’ve never seen before, these novels will bring these stories out into the light of day.



The First Five Novels