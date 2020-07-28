Aconyte Shares Titles and Release Dates for First 5 Marvel Novels Coming Fall 2020

Aconyte has revealed new details about their upcoming line of Marvel novels, coming this fall.
What’s Happening:
- Aconyte, a division of Asmodee Entertainment, has been hard at work on a new collection of novels inspired by classic Marvel Comics characters.
- The publisher just revealed new details about their first four novels, including release dates and pricing information.
- All titles will be available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats.
- Cover artwork will be revealed closer to the release date of each novel.
- Upcoming novels will be part of the following four series:
- Legends of Asgard: Set in the legendary realm of Asgard and rich in Norse-inspired mythology, these fantastical stories celebrate heroism, adventure, fate, honor, and myth. Raise a flagon of ale and enjoy tales of the extraordinary exploits of heroes and heroines from the Ten Realms.
- Marvel Heroines: These captivating stories feature some of Marvel’s best-loved female characters, some just coming to understand their powers for the first time and others firmly established among the ranks of legendary Super Heroes.
- Xavier’s Institute: These novels follow the young members of the New Charles Xavier School for Mutants. Expect stories of adventure, defiance, and growth as these characters explore their abilities and their place in the world.
- Marvel Untold: These tales round up the best villains, magic-wielding heroes, and more from the furthest corners of the Marvel Universe. Whether it’s seeing a famous confrontation from a different perspective or exploring a piece of a character’s backstory that we’ve never seen before, these novels will bring these stories out into the light of day.
The First Five Novels
- Domino: Strays (Marvel Heroines) by Tristan Palmgren
- Brief Description: Sharp-witted, luck-wrangling mercenary Domino takes on both a dangerous cult and her own dark past, in this explosive introduction to the new series of Marvel prose novels.
- Synopsis: The job – infiltrate a Chicago conman’s cult to liberate some brainwashed twins. For former X-Force operative Domino, that’s a “hell no”. Fanatics are bad news. She still has nightmares about Project Armageddon, the super-soldier program that wrecked her life and destroyed her family. If only she’d had someone to help her back then, someone… like her. It’s a total pain in the ass, but maybe it is time to finally face those demons. With her probability manipulating superpowers she can turn even the worst of situations to her advantage.
- Publication Date: Oct 6th, 2020
- Click here to pre-order.
- The Head of Mimir (Legends of Asgard) by Richard Lee Byers
- Brief Description: The young Heimdall must undertake a mighty quest to save Odin – and all of Asgard – in the first heroic fantasy novel set in Marvel’s incredible Legends of Asgard.
- Synopsis: It is a dark time for Asgard. The Allfather is trapped in a bewitched Odinsleep, inspiring an all-out assault from the Frost Giants. They evade the gods’ defenses with uncommon ease as if guided by augury. Heimdall, a quick-witted young warrior still finding his place amongst Asgard’s defenders, believes it no coincidence that Odin lies enchanted and that the Giants are so well-informed. Sneaking into Odin’s inner chambers, he discovers that the severed head of Mimir, a great source of wisdom, is missing. Accompanied by his sister, Lady Sif, Heimdall must quest across the Ten Realms to retrieve it, lest mighty Asgard fall.
- Publication Date: Oct 6th, 2020
- Click here to pre-order.
- Liberty & Justice For All (Xavier’s Institute) by Carrie Harris
- Brief Description: Two exceptional students face their ultimate test when they answer a call for help, in the first thrilling Xavier’s Institute novel, focused on the daring exploits of Marvel’s mutant heroes.
- Synopsis: As part of their training at the New Charles Xavier Institute, Triage and Tempus are allowed to attempt their first solo flying mission. Some way into their mission, they pick up an urgent SOS message – Sentinels are attacking a superpowered mutant, who is struggling to protect an injured politician. When they abandon their lesson and answer the call, however, the identity of both will cause the two young X-Men far more problems than they bargained for.
- Publication Date: Nov 3rd, 2020
- Click here to pre-order.
- The Harrowing of Doom (Marvel Untold) by David Annandale
- Brief Description: Our thrilling new line bringing new tales of Marvel’s Super Heroes and villains begins with the infamous Doctor Doom risking all to steal his heart’s desire from the very depths of Hell.
- Synopsis: Notorious villain Doctor Victor von Doom has finally found a solution for his oldest obsession: rescuing his mother’s soul from the clutches of Hell. An alliance with the reclusive sage, Maria von Helm, has provided the key to Doom’s latest invention. Fusing their super-science and sorcery, Doom has created the Harrower, a device that will open a rift and wrench his mother’s soul from the netherworld. Back in the human world, however, rebel forces threaten to overrun Latveria and topple its dark leader – and revolution couldn’t come at a more dangerous time than when the gates of Hell itself have been unlocked.
- Publication Date: Dec 1st, 2020
- Click here to pre-order.
- The Sword of Surtur (Legends of Asgard) by C L Werner
- Brief Description: The God of War must explore a terrifying realm of eternal fire to reclaim his glory, in this epic fantasy novel of one of Odin’s greatest heroes.
- Synopsis: Tyr, God of War and elder brother of Thor, embarks on a quest to seal his place at Odin’s side. Spurred on by loyal young Bjorn Wolfbane and the bewitching Lorelai, the trio set out to steal a sliver of Twilight, the sword of the fire giant Surtur, who will one day bring about Ragnarok and destroy Asgard. But the fiery realm of Muspelheim is fraught with volcanic trolls, lava Kraken, and Surtur’s brood of murderous warriors. Tyr must overcome both his own feelings and the motives of his allies, or risk triggering the apocalypse and cursing his name forever.
- Publication Date: Dec 1st, 2020
- Click here to pre-order.