Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Introduces Safe New Weekend Experiences for Summer Nights Events

Busch Gardens is adding to their Summer Nights lineup with new daytime activities for the whole family. Big Bird is back and will be waving from his new socially distant photo location at the Gwazi Pavilion. Plus learn more about the animals at the park from the people who care for them as part of the Wildly Amazing! show.

What’s Happening:

This summer, park guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Before the fireworks and laser show of Summer Nights, guests can now enjoy a special, physically distant photo opportunity with Big Bird and a new animal education program at Stanleyville Theatre.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations early as reservations are required and limited.

Big Bird is BACK!

Friday – Sunday, July 31- August 9 | Gwazi Pavilion, Select Times

For two weekends only, guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind character connection with Big Bird.

Families can snap a physically distant photo with Big Bird at Gwazi Pavilion, which has been modified to follow the park’s enhanced health and safety measures for this unique opportunity.

Guests who are looking for more furry friends can swing by the Sesame Street Safari of Fun for story time and the toe-tapping “Let’s Play Together!” show.

Wildly Amazing! An Inside Look at Animal Care

Saturdays & Sundays, August 15 – 23 | Stanleyville Theater, 1:30pm and 3:30pm

Park goers can take a physically-distant seat in the climate-controlled Stanleyville Theater for an in-depth look at some of Busch Gardens’ lesser known animals.

Guests will learn directly from the zoological team that cares for cheetahs, parrots, komodo dragons and more every day.

See the animals’ incredible adaptations in action and discover what to do at home to protect our wild world. Capacity for Stanleyville Theater will be significantly limited to allow for physical distancing during these new presentations.

Laser and Fireworks Show

Friday – Sunday through August 16 at 9:00 P.M. each night