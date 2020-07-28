Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Introduces Safe New Weekend Experiences for Summer Nights Events

Busch Gardens is adding to their Summer Nights lineup with new daytime activities for the whole family. Big Bird is back and will be waving from his new socially distant photo location at the Gwazi Pavilion. Plus learn more about the animals at the park from the people who care for them as part of the Wildly Amazing! show.
What’s Happening:
- This summer, park guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have even more to look forward to with new experiences now available each weekend through August 16.
- Before the fireworks and laser show of Summer Nights, guests can now enjoy a special, physically distant photo opportunity with Big Bird and a new animal education program at Stanleyville Theatre.
- Guests are encouraged to make reservations early as reservations are required and limited.
Big Bird is BACK!
Friday – Sunday, July 31- August 9 | Gwazi Pavilion, Select Times
- For two weekends only, guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind character connection with Big Bird.
- Families can snap a physically distant photo with Big Bird at Gwazi Pavilion, which has been modified to follow the park’s enhanced health and safety measures for this unique opportunity.
- Guests who are looking for more furry friends can swing by the Sesame Street Safari of Fun for story time and the toe-tapping “Let’s Play Together!” show.
Wildly Amazing! An Inside Look at Animal Care
Saturdays & Sundays, August 15 – 23 | Stanleyville Theater, 1:30pm and 3:30pm
- Park goers can take a physically-distant seat in the climate-controlled Stanleyville Theater for an in-depth look at some of Busch Gardens’ lesser known animals.
- Guests will learn directly from the zoological team that cares for cheetahs, parrots, komodo dragons and more every day.
- See the animals’ incredible adaptations in action and discover what to do at home to protect our wild world. Capacity for Stanleyville Theater will be significantly limited to allow for physical distancing during these new presentations.
Laser and Fireworks Show
Friday – Sunday through August 16 at 9:00 P.M. each night
- After coasting the day away on some of Florida’s best thrill rides, guests can indulge in a limited-time menu of BBQ classics and beat the heat with frosty cocktails on their way to a dazzling laser and fireworks finale.
- The Festival Field is set up with modified seating for safe physical distancing and provides a perfect view from every seat.
- Guests can also choose to enjoy the fireworks presentation from a variety of viewing locations throughout the park.