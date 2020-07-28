Three New Jurassic Park T-Shirts Exclusive to Mondo

Mondo has released two brand-new exclusive Jurassic Park t-shirts and brought back a fan favorite, now available exclusively at Mondo.com. Here’s what’s new and returning.

Woman Inherits the Earth T-Shirt – $25

Designed by Leslie Herman, this shirt features Dr. Sattler’s famous quote on the front with an image of an attacking Dilophosaurus on the back. This shirt is available in unisex XS to 4X and women’s S to 2X.

Jurassic Tennist T-Shirt – $25

This shirt was inspired by an image in John Hammond’s promotional pitch for Jurassic Park, which inspired an in-room TV joke in Jurassic World. Be part of the joke with this shirt, available in unisex XS to 4X.

Mr. DNA T-Shirt – $25 (Returning Favorite)

Back in stock after selling out the first time, this blue t-shirt features the animated Mr. DNA on the front and a graph demonstrating the size of a brachiosaurus on the back. Get your before they sell out again.

Fans can also shop Mondo’s entire Jurassic Park collection, which includes exclusive pins, tiki mugs, vinyl figures, and LP soundtracks.