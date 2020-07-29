“Marvel’s Avengers” War Table Shares New Information on the Coming BETA, First Look at Hawkeye

Marvel and video game developer Crystal Dynamics held another War Table event today to share more information on the highly anticipated new game Marvel’s Avengers. The event opened by showing a montage of gamers reacting to last month’s War Table, which was overwhelmingly positive.

We then got a new look at the upcoming BETA for the game, including a walkthrough with a lot of gameplay footage.

The BETA will include several missions that will allow players to control an array of characters and even take on Abomination.

Players will be able to use: Ms, Marvel Hulk Iron Man Black Widow

The BETA will also include three different game types, allowing for 4-player co-op. Those game modes include: Harm Rooms – Virtual training simulators where players take on waves of enemies. War Zones – Missions that can be played with up to four players. Drop Zones – Smaller, single-objective missions for a quicker game.

It was also revealed that players will get to use Iron Man’s Hulkbuster armor in the BETA.

The War Table also shed light on the advantages of using companion AI in these co-op game modes, pointing out that they will be your versions of these characters as opposed to the versions used by other players.

After hearing about the BETA, we got a new clip that showed off Hawkeye who, to this point, has been noticeably absent from all the marketing for the coming game. It was then announced that after the “Reassemble” game mode, the normal story which will include the six previously announced heroes, players will move on to the “Avengers Initiative” which will include four new heroes.

While Hawkeye is one of those new heroes, the other three have not yet been announced.

The Marvel’s Avengers BETA will be available on August 7 with the complete game being released on September 4. Read Related Articles Second War Table Preview Event for "Marvel's…

"Marvel's Avengers" War Table Gives New Looks at…

Gameplay Footage from "Marvel's Avengers" Revealed

"Keyblade War" Story Event Now Available in "Kingdom…