Pixar Announces Next Feature “Luca” to Premiere in Summer 2021

A new Pixar film is heading this way next summer, from the director of “La Luna” and the producer of “Lava” and Cars 3. Luca is about a boy and one amazing summer on the Italian Riviera and will debut in June 2021.

What’s Happening:

Pixar fans anxious for a new film from the animation studio, won’t have to wait too long for the next adventure.

This morning, the studio announced that its next feature film release will be Luca and it’s set to open in U.S. theaters June 18, 2021.

and it’s set to open in U.S. theaters June 18, 2021. The movie is directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” Cars 3).

About Luca:

“Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.”

What They’re Saying:

Enrico Casarosa, director: “This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca.” So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

