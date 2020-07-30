Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tops Tripadvisor’s List of Best Theme Parks for 2020

There’s a reason they call it the most magical place on Earth. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom landed in the top spot of Tripadvisor’s 2020 list of the world’s best theme parks, dethroning a rival park from just down the road.

Tripadvisor released their 2020 Traveler’s Choice awards this week and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom tops the list for the world’s best theme parks.

As a matter of fact, central Florida parks take up four of the top five spots in the worldwide list, with Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which had previously claimed the top spot five years running, slid to third while its counterpart, Universal Studios Florida, came in at five.

The only top five spot not occupied by a Florida Disney or Universal park went to France’s Puy du Fou, which came in at two.

Other Disney parks making the top 25 list include: Disneyland Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney California Adventure Hong Kong Disneyland – 20 Disneyland Paris – 21

Notably absent is Walt Disney World’s EPCOT

EPCOT is also the only one of the six domestic Disney parks to not crack the country’s top 25 list.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are also notably absent from the worldwide list.

Other Universal parks making the top 25 include: Universal Studios Hollywood – 6 Universal Studios Singapore – 17 Universal Studios Japan – 22



Tripadvisor also ranked the world’s best water parks, with Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Blizzard Beach

Notably absent from that list is Universal’s Volcano Bay located at Universal Orlando Resort.

The aforementioned Disney water parks are two of only three American water parks to make the list.