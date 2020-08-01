Disney Channel Shares Teaser for “Secrets of Sulphur Springs”

Disney Channel shared a first teaser for their upcoming spooky series, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, which is set to premiere in 2021.

Disney Channel greenlit Secrets of Sulphur Springs way back in October.

The 11-episode series follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell, whose family has just uprooted their lives to move to a new town and take ownership of an abandoned hotel in hopes of restoring it back to the lively vacation destination it once was. Not long after Griffin begins his first day at a new school, he learns that the hotel he's just moved into is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a girl who disappeared decades ago. Along the way, Griffin befriends Harper, a bright-eyed, mystery-obsessed classmate. Together, they uncover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time where they'll uncover that the key to solving the mystery may lie within Griffin's own family.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs comes from writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson ( The Young and the Restless ).

Chuck Pratt ( STAR ) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jennifer Phang (Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger) directed the pilot episode.