ESPN, ESPN+ to Feature More PGA Championship Coverage Than Ever Before

by | Aug 2, 2020 6:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

In the first year of a new, 11-year deal, ESPN and ESPN+ will bring viewers more live coverage than ever from the PGA Championship, the first golf major of 2020. The event will be held from August 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, and coverage will feature comprehensive first tee shot to last putt coverage across all four days.

  • With 134 hours of live play covered across ESPN and ESPN+ during the four days of the championship, fans will get traditional coverage as well as exclusive Featured Groups and Featured Hole presentations.
  • In addition, ESPN’s signature news and information program, SportsCenter, will have reports from the location for the entire week of the event.
  • ESPN and ESPN+ will have 12 hours of live play each day from the first and second rounds of the championship on Thursday and Friday, August 6-7.
  • ESPN+ will open the coverage with the first tee shot both days at 10 AM ET, a first for the event, and continue to follow play with traditional coverage from 10 AM – 4 PM each day.
  • ESPN will pick up the coverage heading into East Coast prime time, from 4-10 p.m. both days.
  • Featured Group coverage will be live on ESPN+ all day Thursday and Friday, from 10 AM until the end of play, with four featured groups throughout the day (two morning groups, two afternoon groups).
  • Golf fans will also have expanded weekend viewing available with five hours of morning and early afternoon play on both Saturday and Sunday, August 8-9, as well as exclusive Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage all day.
  • On Saturday, traditional coverage will stream live on ESPN+ from 11 AM – 1 PM, with ESPN continuing the coverage from 1-4 PM.
  • On Sunday, ESPN+ will stream traditional coverage of final round action from 10 AM until noon, followed by three hours on ESPN from noon – 3 PM.
  • Both Saturday and Sunday, will again offer exclusive Featured Group coverage throughout the day on ESPN+ (two morning groups, two afternoon groups).
  • Additionally, ESPN+ will bring live, exclusive Featured Hole coverage of TPC Harding Park’s No. 18. on both Saturday and Sunday.
  • Start times for Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage will be dependent upon tee times and the cut size and will continue on ESPN+ until the end of play.
  • The 102nd PGA Championship has live, first tee to final putt coverage for the first time in its history, with CBS airing afternoon play Saturday and Sunday, while exclusive Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage continues streaming on ESPN+.
  • The 2020 PGA Championship will mark the first time in 30 years that ESPN has covered the event (last provided coverage in 1990).
  • Scott Van Pelt will anchor ESPN’s coverage, joined in the 18th tower for analysis by former world No. 1 David Duval.
  • Hole announcers will be Sean McDonough, Bob Wischusen and Dave Flemming while Tom Rinaldi will conduct player interviews.
  • On-course reporters will be Andy North, Billy Kratzert, Colt Knost and Olin Browne.
  • The CBS announce crew will call play for three hours each day on Thursday and Friday.
  • Van Pelt will also host preview programming on both Tuesday and Wednesday, August 4-5, on ESPN+ that will include live coverage of select player news conferences as well as player interviews, practice round coverage and scenes from the driving range.
  • The preview program begins at noon on Tuesday and 1 PM on Wednesday.
 
 
