The Disney Society Orchestra Debuts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has debuted a new musical show that focuses on beloved Disney songs. As of August 2nd, the park is now offering daily performances by the Disney Society Orchestra—a sextet that specializes in Big Band style versions of our favorite movie melodies.

What’s Happening:

The Theater of the Stars at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has just introduced a new show, The Disney Society Orchestra and Friends.

The covered venue on Hollywood Boulevard is home to Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage, and while that show is temporarily unavailable, the Beast’s Enchanted Rose

In place of the stage show, The Disney Society Orchestra will entertain guests for 18 minutes with a selection of classic Disney songs played in the style of big band music.

This afternoon, Laughing Place was at the park to check out the new musical performance

The orchestra is made up of six musicians and some of them play multiple instruments which include: Soprano Saxophone Bass Guitar Trumpet Trombone Piano Drums



Today’s performance (August 3rd) opened with “If I Didn’t Have You” from Monsters, Inc. and was followed by: “Cantina Band” from Star Wars : A New Hope “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid Muppet Show Theme Song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast “Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast

In addition to the music, be on the lookout for some friends from Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage dancing to a few favorite songs.

The Disney Society Orchestra plays daily with performances at: 11:15 am 12:00 pm 1:00 pm 1:45 pm 2:30 pm 4:10 pm 4:55 pm 5:35 pm 6:25 pm

