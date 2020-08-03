Universal Orlando Resort Previews UOAP Appreciation Days Exclusive Menus

Starting on August 10th, Universal Orlando Resort will celebrate their Annual Passholders with UOAP Appreciation Days. Among the special discounts and offers is an exclusive menu full of delicious entrees, sweets, and drinks that are only available to APs during the 6-week event.

What’s Happening:

It’s almost time for the return of Universal Orlando’s UOAP Appreciation Days and today, the resort is sharing some of the delicious exclusive food options

From August 10-September 30, the resort will celebrate their APs

In addition to all the tasty goodness, AP’s can take advantage of their Passholder discount when visiting these locations and ordering the special menu items: Premier APs will receive a 15% discount Preferred, Power, and Seasonal will receive 10%

Below is a spotlight on some of the mouth watering dishes

Universal Studios Florida

Ale Braised Beef Short Rib Sliders at Finnegan’s Bar & Grill – White cheddar, cabbage slaw, Tabasco onions, applewood smoked bacon, melted sharp cheddar cheese, sliced scallions, pretzel rolls.

Chef Ron: “Everybody loves the bar at Finnegan’s. Especially the Passholders, so I thought let’s find something that will key in with them. I knew these sliders had worked out good for me originally and I felt like people would enjoy them as a nice little meal to have with a pint of beer.”

Islands of Adventure

Mediterranean Lamb Bowl at Mythos Restaurant – Spiced ground lamb, house-made hummus, turmeric rice, tomato, cucumber, feta and charred pita.

Chef Jason: “Obviously when you are working with Mediterranean food, people think of lamb. But we’ve never had something like this at a lower price point with lamb. We know there are a lot of other places people can spend their money, but the fact that our Passholders choose us and bring their family here? No matter if they’re getting a hot dog or full service, they deserve the best at a reasonable price.”

Roasted Cauliflower Steak at Confisco Grille – Lemon-garlic roasted cauliflower, romesco sauce, stewed beluga lentils, toasted almonds.

Chef Jason: “I’ve been thinking about that cauliflower steak for about 8 months. Researching it, playing around with it. We got some feedback from last year that there were a lot of great dishes, but there weren’t really any plant-based options. That’s why, for this year, I decided to go with the Cauliflower Steak.”

Universal CityWalk

Chocolate Waffle at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen– Chocolate batter waffle topped with chocolate chunks, white whipped cream, chocolate raspberry sauce, chocolate shavings, powdered sugar and micro mint.

Chef Jonathon: “We get quite a bit of requests for chocolate chips in or on our waffles, so I was like, let’s go extravagant and go all-chocolate all across the board for a waffle!”

UOAP Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut – A heart-shaped yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and strawberry lemonade Bavarian filling

UOAP Appreciation Days Exclusive Menu

Please note all prices listed are before tax.

Snacks

MARGHERITA PIZZA FRIES $9.99

French fries, marinara, fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes, balsamic glaze and basil pesto drizzle.

Available at Cafe 4 in Islands of Adventure

NEW – CAPTAIN A-CRAB $15.00

Two crab cake sliders topped with “jellyfish jelly” (grape-pepper jelly), served on a bed of arugula and Roma tomatoes on toasted King’s Hawaiian roll, garnished with a side of seaweed salad and "jellyfish jelly".

Available at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar in CityWalk

Entrees

GLAZED PORK BELLY BIANCO PIZZA $11.99

Garlic cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded cheddar, Parmesan cheese, Pork belly, fresh cilantro, sweet plantains.

Available at Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club in Volcano Bay

NEW – SEAFOOD CALDO VERDE $21.00

Gulf shrimp, Atlantic cod, fingerling potatoes, chorizo, shaved kale, stewed with red chili.

Available at Lombard’s Landing in Universal Studios

NEW – BBQ BRISKET BURGER $15.99

Golden BBQ, onion ring, smoked gouda and brisket burger.

Available at Mel’s Drive-In in Universal Studios

NEW – ALE BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB SLIDERS $16.99

White cheddar, cabbage slaw, Tabasco onions, applewood smoked bacon, melted sharp cheddar cheese, sliced scallions, pretzel rolls.

Available at Finnegan’s Bar & Grill in Universal Studios

NEW – MEDITERRANEAN LAMB BOWL $23.00

Spiced ground lamb, house-made hummus, turmeric rice, tomato, cucumber, feta and charred pita.

Available at Mythos Restaurant in Islands of Adventure

NEW – ROASTED CAULIFLOWER STEAK $17.00

Lemon-garlic roasted cauliflower, romesco sauce, stewed beluga lentils, toasted almonds.

Available at Confisco Grille in Islands of Adventure

NEW – TEX-MEX BURGER $14.95

Grilled half pound beef patty topped with crisp lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, scallions and Queso cheese sauce.

Available at NBC Sports Grill & Brew in CityWalk

NEW – CREOLE CRAWFISH $15.95

Crawfish, andouille sausage, holy trinity (bell peppers, celery and onions), simmered in creole sauce, topped with white rice and green onions, served with crostini.

Available at Pat O’Brien’s in CityWalk

NEW – CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH IN PARADISE $14.95

Crispy fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo and paradise sauce.

Available at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville in CityWalk

NEW – MEXICAN PARRILLADA $19.95

Chicken, steak with pepper, rice and refried beans, cactus petals and grilled chorizo, served with house made tortillas. Available at Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food in CityWalk

Sweet Treats

SWEETS CANDY BAR FRAPPUCCINO $6.09

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino with toffee nut and whipped cream, topped with caramel and mocha drizzle. Available at Starbucks in CityWalk, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure

OREO CLASSIC ROLL $5.89

Classic roll, caramel frosting, chocolate sauce, Oreo cookie topping.

Available at Cinnabon in CityWalk

NEW – CHOCOLATE WAFFLE $10.00

Chocolate batter waffle topped with chocolate chunks, white whipped cream, chocolate raspberry sauce, chocolate shavings, powdered sugar and micro mint

Available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in CityWalk

NEW – WE LOVE YOU S’MORES $6.99

Sweet cream ice cream, fudge, graham cracker pie crust and marshmallow mixed on the stone.

Available at Cold Stone Creamery in CityWalk

DOLCE AMICI $14.00

Nutella, strawberries, crushed Oreo, whipped topping and powdered sugar.

Available at Red Oven Pizza Bakery in CityWalk

PASSHOLDER EXCLUSIVE DOUGHNUT* $3.75

A heart-shaped, yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting & strawberry lemonade Bavarian filling.

Available at Voodoo Doughnut in CityWalk

Cocktails

Available at Pat O’Brien’s, Bob Marley – A Tribute to Freedom, Dockside Kiosk and Shoreline Kiosk in CityWalk

NEW – MELLOW YELLOW COCKTAIL $13.00

Mango, Margaritaville Tequila, lime and salt.

NEW – BLUE LAGOON COCKTAIL $13.00

Three Olives Vodka, curacao and lemonade.

NEW – PURPLE POWER $13.00

Tanqueray Gin, Don Q Rum, Margaritaville Tequila, Three Olives Grape Vodka, raspberry liqueur, sour and Sprite.