2021 Disney Parks Poster Calendar Debuts at Disney World

Are you ready to turn the page on 2020 and enter 2021? A new Disney Parks Poster Calendar has made an appearance at Walt Disney World. This is the higher end calendar series with exclusive posters that can be pulled out after each month is complete using perforated edges. Each poster measures 11’ x 14’ and can be framed. Unlike the typical resort-specific calendars with photographs from the parks, this series includes artistic renderings of locations from both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

With a retail price of $24.99, the 2021 Disney Parks Poster Calendar includes posters inspired by Spaceship Earth, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, Space Mountain, Soarin’ Around the World, Flight of Passage, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, The Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain, and it’s a small world. Be on the lookout for this fun way to celebrate your Disney Parks fandom throughout 2021.