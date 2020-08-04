HAPPENING NOW — The Walt Disney Company Q3 2020 Earnings Call — Live Blog

Al Roker Reveals He Once Wanted to Animate for Walt Disney

by | Aug 4, 2020 12:13 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

We all have dreams and aspirations. Even well into our years, we continue to think about “what could have been” sometimes, and that’s true even for some of the most successful personalities. In a question prompted by a viewer, NBC Television Anchor Al Roker shared his dream that he once wanted to be an animator for Walt Disney Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • In a recent broadcast of NBC’s Today Show, Host and Weatherman Al Roker and others were taking questions from viewers.
  • One viewer asked what other job the hosts of the trademark morning show asked what the hosts wanted to do when they were children.
  • Roker, who has been on NBC for over forty years, answered that he would have liked to have been an animator for Walt Disney.
  • He mentions dabbling in the artform, even today trying his hand at computer animation and has great respect for the artists and the artform.
  • Roker even mentions a love for comic books, and has even tried his hand at comic illustration and would have liked to have had a daily syndicated comic.
  • Roker may have wanted to be an animator, but he is no stranger to Disney animation. He guest starred in the second season of the popular Disney channel series, The Proud Family, as a character who granted Penny Proud’s wishes, but at a cost.

What They’re Saying:

  • Al Roker: “I wanted to be an animator for Walt Disney. I’m an amatuer cartoonist, love Disney cartoons, so that’s what I wanted to do. Now with computers, I do a little computer animation, but you know, I still am in awe of the artwork and the technical skill of these artists.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed