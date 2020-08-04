Disney Shares Special Look at “The One and Only Ivan” Ahead of August 21 Premiere

Disney+’s The One and Only Ivan is just a few weeks from its premiere. Today, Walt Disney Pictures YouTube channel has shared a special look at the upcoming film featuring interviews with the cast and directors.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Studios has shared a special look at their upcoming film The One and Only Ivan. The movie will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on August 21st.
- In this special look, director Thea Sharrok expands on key messages of the movie while cast members including Bryan Cranston and Angelina Jolie talk about the film and bringing the story to life.
- Jolie discusses the different animal characters and the talent cast that gives each animal its own unique voice. Check it out below:
About The One and Only Ivan:
- “Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant and Bob the dog. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be.”
The film stars:
- Sam Rockwell as the voice of Ivan
- Angelina Jolie as the voice of Stella
- Danny DeVito as the voice of Bob the dog
- Helen Mirren as the voice of Snickers the poodle
- Brooklynn Prince as the voice of Ruby
- Ramon Rodriquez as the mall employee George
- Ariana Greenblatt as George’s daughter Julia
- Chaka Khan as the voice of Henrietta the chicken
- Mike White as the voice of Frankie the seal
- Ron Funches as the voice of Murphy the rabbit
- Phillipa Soo as the voice of Thelma the parrot
- Bryan Cranston as Mack, the mall’s owner
The One and Only Ivan comes to Disney+ on August 21st.