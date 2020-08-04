Extreme Weather Series “Category 6” Coming to National Geographic in 2021

Next year, National Geographic will deliver audiences right into the eye of the storm with their upcoming extreme weather series, Category 6. The show will follow storm chaser Reed Timmer and his team as the track, chase, and study storms to collect data to improve our understanding of these weather events

What’s Happening:

National Geographic and Lucky 8 have partnered to bring audiences a new series about rogue weather called Category 6 (working title).

(working title). This high-adrenaline ride-along series sees Reed Timmer and his storm chasing partner track down extreme weather events, collect data and just barely make it out of harm’s way.

Category 6 will premiere on National Geographic in 2021.

About the Series:

Intercepting deadly storms to gather measurements takes a special breed. For meteorologist and storm chaser Reed Timmer, chasing dangerous weather is a lifelong obsession.

In Category 6 , Timmer will take viewers inside the world’s most powerful storms to capture vital data and reveal the darkest side of Mother Nature.

, Timmer will take viewers inside the world’s most powerful storms to capture vital data and reveal the darkest side of Mother Nature. Follow along as Timmer and his team race to intercept weather events and deploy their high-tech instruments into the heart of the storm. There are high-stakes decisions at every turn, but the data is critical — it could help improve warning times and save lives.

Timmer’s longtime partner is professional storm chaser Mike Theiss. With decades of experience in chasing hurricanes, Theiss grounds the team in safety and logistics and brings additional tropical cyclone expertise.

The team’s mission is to deploy an arsenal of tech to collect data on these monster storms — from Theiss’ Hurricane Eyewall Research Vehicle (HERV), to a ground probe that can be dropped directly in the path of a tornado.

What They’re Saying:

Geoff Daniels, executive vice president, global unscripted entertainment, National Geographic: “Around the world, more frequent, more powerful storms are dramatically impacting people’s lives. With Category 6 , we’re unpacking the surprising science behind these catastrophic events and providing a unique window into how increasingly extreme and unpredictable weather is shaping our environment, our economy and way of life.”

“Around the world, more frequent, more powerful storms are dramatically impacting people’s lives. With , we’re unpacking the surprising science behind these catastrophic events and providing a unique window into how increasingly extreme and unpredictable weather is shaping our environment, our economy and way of life.” Meteorologist and storm chaser Reed Timmer: “I’ve always had a love and passion for weather and have been studying meteorology my entire life. With National Geographic, I want to be able to gather the science behind these storms, and hopefully give insights on how cities can properly brace against their devastating effects.”

