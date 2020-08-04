National Geographic Expands “From Above” Franchise with Four New Specials in 2020 and 2021

National Geographic is expanding its From Above franchise with three new original specials and a second season for Europe From Above. The global productions will air in 2020 and 2021 taking a look at China, India, and Egypt.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic has announced it is expanding on the success of its From Above specials and creating television’s first global franchise driven primarily by aerial footage.

The network will produce four new epic chapters that will deliver more spectacular views, unique insights and brand-new perspectives from the skies above.

Two specials will air later this year on China and India. An additional special about Egypt and season two of Europe will arrive in 2021.

About the Series:

Featuring breathtaking drone footage as its centerpiece, the From Above franchise explores, in stunning visual detail, the culture, history, innovation and engineering feats that have helped shape the world as we know it.

Anchoring the visual storytelling with the hard-won observations and wisdom of a local inhabitant who has a deep and abiding connection with their land, is integral to each show's success. These human voices bring perspective and insight to the series while exploring geological wonders, animals and native wildlife, migratory routes carved over generations, marvels of human engineering, big celebratory festivals and ancient half-forgotten wonders.

What They’re Saying:

Geoff Daniels, EVP, Global Unscripted Entertainment of National Geographic: “We started exploring the From Above world way back in 2013 and in success returned with additional specials, but now we’re committing to the creation of television’s first global franchise to be driven by cutting-edge aerial footage. We’re planting our flag to let viewers know this will be a staple on our channel moving forward,” said.

Geoff Daniels, EVP, Global Unscripted Entertainment of National Geographic: "We started exploring the From Above world way back in 2013 and in success returned with additional specials, but now we're committing to the creation of television's first global franchise to be driven by cutting-edge aerial footage. We're planting our flag to let viewers know this will be a staple on our channel moving forward. Our previous specials resonated hugely with audiences who delighted in seeing their homelands in a new way but, in a time of closed borders and limited travel, we believe this series brings a much-needed perspective on our societies and cultures whose differences often pale in comparison to some of their breathtaking similarities. With such visually stunning experiences and the deeper connections this franchise offers, we couldn't be more excited to offer these more frequently and with even greater diversity."

Upcoming From Above Specials

Ancient China From Above | U.S. Premiere is August 11 at 10/9c

Ancient China From Above moves into the realm of satellite and LiDAR technologies to help peel away layers of modern development, taking viewers back in time to see how earlier landscapes were shaped in ways just like today.

The series scours the largest manmade structure on Earth in Secrets of the Great Wall; explores Kublai Khan's legendary lost city in inner Mongolia in Mysteries of Xanadu; and reveals a newly discovered megacity from 4,000 years ago that was one of the largest on the planet and whose inhabitants created amazing Maya-like carvings and practiced human sacrifice on an unprecedented scale in China's Pompeii.

Tackling astonishing new archaeological findings From Above, the three-part series opens up new possibilities for potential future installments of the franchise.

India From Above | U.S. Premiere on Nat Geo WILD is September 24 at 9/8c

One of the world’s oldest continuing civilizations, India has the youngest population of any country on the planet. With an average age of 29 years, the populace is now faced with the largest democratic exercise in human history. India From Above hovers over the 850 million voters casting their ballots in 2019 to form a government.

This story of a nation, at once both modern and steeped in mysticism, is told over two powerful episodes that will premiere globally on National Geographic in 172 countries and 43 languages from August 2020 and in the U.S. on August 11 at 1 am EDT.

Egypt From Above: Past Meets Future | Premieres globally in 2021

Egypt From Above: Past Meets Future surveys the rhythms of this ancient landscape through new eyes. Taking a spectacular aerial journey across the country helps unlock the secrets of one of history’s most spectacular civilizations in the context of exploring the surprises of its unfolding future.

Europe From Above | Season 2 premieres globally in 2021