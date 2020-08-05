Marvel x Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2 Spidey Sense Coming August 28th

The second sneaker in the Marvel x Adidas collection is coming August 28th with the release of D.O.N Issue #2: Spidey Sense.

What’s Happening:

The Marvel Adidas

The first sneaker launched July 2019 and featured the character's trademark red and blue colors designed for NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who plays for the Utah Jazz.

Donovan’s nickname is “Spida” because of his admiration for the Marvel superhero.

The “D.O.N.” in the title is an acronym for Mitchell’s Determination Over Negativity aiming to be a vehicle for positive disruption on the court and in communities.

The new sneaker features an electric green “Spidey-Sense” theme that includes a glow-in-the-dark silhouette.

Fans will find a Spider-Man graphic inside the tongue, “Spidey-Sense!” inscription on the lacing and “BOOM” and “POW” text on the sole.

The new sneaker also features a “BOUNCE” midsole for added comfort and stability, added traction on the court, and soft, breathable mesh on the top.

Fans can pick up the D.O.N Issue #2: Spidey Sense on Adidas.com

More styles will be released throughout the year and at select retailers.

The sneaker launch is accompanied by an episode from the Ready for Sport series which shares an intimate reflection of Mitchell’s life during lockdown and his views on establishing sustainable change.

What They’re Saying: