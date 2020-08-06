D23 Celebrates 65 Years of Disney Parks With Special Stand-Alone Issue of “Disney Twenty-Three”

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Disneyland and therefore the 65th anniversary of the Disney Park. D23 plans to celebrate the milestone with a special stand-alone issue of Disney twenty-three loaded with rich stories and stunning photography exploring the history of the Disney theme park.

The cover for the special issue (seen above) was created by Disney artist Ricky De Los Angeles and features colorful illustrations of iconic attractions.

The issue also includes a special “Editor’s Letter” from Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro.

Some of the stories featured in the issue include interviews with: Disney Legends Tony Baxter and Wing T. Chao Imagineers Tom Fitzgerald and Bhavna Mistry Original Mouseketeer Bobby Burgess Walt Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis



Other stories featured in the issue will include: Walt’s Map to the Magic: A deep dive into the inspiration, planning, and creation of Disneyland penned by Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline and publication editor Max Lark Dateline Disneyland: July 17, 1955: A guided tour of Disneyland on opening day by D23’s Manager of Content Curation (and former Disneyland Park tour guide) Justin Arthur Picturing the Parks: A curated look at some of the most beloved attraction posters from Disney’s parks around the world written by Disney Publishing’s Editorial Director Wendy Lefkon National Treasures: Stunning images from several of National Geographic’s many trips to the parks from National Geographic’s Caitlin Holbrook Rooms with a View: The evolution of Disney’s immersive resorts and vacation experiences from the Disneyland Hotel to a galaxy far, far away by Disney Vacation Club’s Ryan March Character Analysis: Park Stars: Beloved characters created just for Disney parks, from the Orange Bird and Figment to the Country Bears and Chandu, written by Disney Parks’ Charles Stovall

