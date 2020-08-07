Freeform to Host 3-Day Disney Weekends Movie Marathons Throughout September

As we head into the second part of 2020, Freeform is making weekends a bit more fun. All through the month of September, the network will host movie marathons as part of their new 3-Day Disney Weekends programming.

What’s Happening:

Disney magic is coming to Freeform this September as the network kicks off their 3-Day Disney Weekends airing beloved classics from Disney’s massive library, including: Moana Finding Dory Freaky Friday Hercules Up And many more!

Fans can spend time with their favorite Disney characters during movie marathons every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting September 4th and continuing all month long.

Can’t wait to watch your favorites? Many of these films are available right now on Disney+

Freeform’s 3-Day Disney Weekends Schedule:

Friday, September 4

5:00 pm EDT/PDT – Tarzan

7:00 pm EDT/PDT – A Bug’s Life

9:00 pm EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

Saturday, September 5

Sunday, September 6

Friday, September 11

Saturday, September 12

Sunday, September 13

8:30 am EDT/PDT – Chicken Little

10:30 am EDT/PDT – Hercules (Disney Animated)

(Disney Animated) 12:35 pm EDT/PDT – WALL-E (Disney-Pixar)

(Disney-Pixar) 2:45 pm EDT/PDT – Finding Nemo (Disney-Pixar)

(Disney-Pixar) 5:15 pm EDT/PDT – Finding Dory

7:20 pm EDT/PDT – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

(Disney-Pixar) 9:50 pm EDT/PDT – Bolt

12:00 am EDT/PDT – Chicken Little (Disney Animated)

Friday, September 18

Saturday, September 19

7:00 am EDT/PDT – Holes

9:35 am EDT/PDT – Cars

12:15 pm EDT/PDT – Cars 2

2:50 pm EDT/PDT – Big Hero 6 (Disney Animated)

(Disney Animated) 5:05 pm EDT/PDT – Wreck-It Ralph (Disney Animated)

(Disney Animated) 7:10 pm EDT/PDT – Up (Disney-Pixar)

(Disney-Pixar) 9:15 pm EDT/PDT – Ratatouille

11:55 pm EDT/PDT – Tarzan (Disney Animated)

Sunday, September 20

Friday, September 25

Saturday, September 26

7:00 am EDT/PDT – Alice Through the Looking Glass

9:30 am EDT/PDT – The Princess Diaries

12:05 pm EDT/PDT – The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement

2:45 pm EDT/PDT – Brave (Disney-Pixar)

(Disney-Pixar) 4:50 pm EDT/PDT – Tangled (Disney Animated)

(Disney Animated) 7:00 pm EDT/PDT – Moana (Disney Animated)

(Disney Animated) 9:30 pm EDT/PDT – Frozen

12:00 am EDT/PDT – Pocahontas (Disney Animated)

Sunday, September 27

7:30 am EDT/PDT – The Princess Diaries

10:12 am EDT/PDT – The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement

12:53 pm EDT/PDT – Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

(2011) 2:53 pm EDT/PDT – Pocahontas

4:53 pm EDT/PDT – Moana (Disney Animated)

(Disney Animated) 7:25 pm EDT/PDT – Frozen (Disney Animated)

(Disney Animated) 9:55 pm EDT/PDT – The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)

(Disney Animated) 12:00 am EDT/PDT – Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)