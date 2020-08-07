Freeform to Host 3-Day Disney Weekends Movie Marathons Throughout September

As we head into the second part of 2020, Freeform is making weekends a bit more fun. All through the month of September, the network will host movie marathons as part of their new 3-Day Disney Weekends programming.
What’s Happening:
- Disney magic is coming to Freeform this September as the network kicks off their 3-Day Disney Weekends airing beloved classics from Disney’s massive library, including:
- Moana
- Finding Dory
- Freaky Friday
- Hercules
- Up
- And many more!
- Fans can spend time with their favorite Disney characters during movie marathons every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting September 4th and continuing all month long.
- Can’t wait to watch your favorites? Many of these films are available right now on Disney+!
Freeform’s 3-Day Disney Weekends Schedule:
Friday, September 4
- 5:00 pm EDT/PDT – Tarzan (Disney Animated)
- 7:00 pm EDT/PDT – A Bug’s Life (Disney-Pixar)
- 9:00 pm EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
Saturday, September 5
- 7:00 am EDT/PDT – Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- 9:30 am EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- 12:40 pm EDT/PDT – Tarzan (Disney Animated)
- 2:45 pm EDT/PDT – A Bug’s Life (Disney-Pixar)
- 4:50 pm EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
- 6:55 pm EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
- 9:25 pm EDT/PDT – Moana (Disney Animated)
- 11:55 pm EDT/PDT – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)
Sunday, September 6
- 7:00 am EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- 10:15 am EDT/PDT – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)
- 12:20 pm EDT/PDT – Meet the Robinsons (Disney Animated)
- 2:25 pm EDT/PDT – Lilo & Stitch (Disney Animated)
- 4:25 pm EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
- 6:55 pm EDT/PDT – Moana (Disney Animated)
- 9:25 pm EDT/PDT – Zootopia (Disney Animated)
- 11:55 pm EDT/PDT – Wreck-It Ralph (Disney Animated)
Friday, September 11
- 7:00 pm EDT/PDT – 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)
- 9:00 pm EDT/PDT – Freaky Friday (2003)
Saturday, September 12
- 8:30 am EDT/PDT – Freaky Friday (2003)
- 10:30 am EDT/PDT – 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)
- 12:35 pm EDT/PDT – Hercules (Disney Animated)
- 2:40 pm EDT/PDT – WALL-E (Disney-Pixar)
- 4:50 pm EDT/PDT – Finding Nemo (Disney-Pixar)
- 7:20 pm EDT/PDT – Finding Dory (Disney-Pixar)
- 9:25 pm EDT/PDT – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
- 11:55 pm EDT/PDT – Bolt (Disney-Pixar)
Sunday, September 13
- 8:30 am EDT/PDT – Chicken Little (Disney Animated)
- 10:30 am EDT/PDT – Hercules (Disney Animated)
- 12:35 pm EDT/PDT – WALL-E (Disney-Pixar)
- 2:45 pm EDT/PDT – Finding Nemo (Disney-Pixar)
- 5:15 pm EDT/PDT – Finding Dory (Disney-Pixar)
- 7:20 pm EDT/PDT – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
- 9:50 pm EDT/PDT – Bolt (Disney-Pixar)
- 12:00 am EDT/PDT – Chicken Little (Disney Animated)
Friday, September 18
- 4:30 pm EDT/PDT – Holes
- 7:00 pm EDT/PDT – Big Hero 6 (Disney Animated)
- 9:00 pm EDT/PDT – Wreck-It Ralph (Disney Animated)
- 12:00 am EDT/PDT – The Shaggy Dog (2006)
Saturday, September 19
- 7:00 am EDT/PDT – Holes
- 9:35 am EDT/PDT – Cars (Disney-Pixar)
- 12:15 pm EDT/PDT – Cars 2 (Disney-Pixar)
- 2:50 pm EDT/PDT – Big Hero 6 (Disney Animated)
- 5:05 pm EDT/PDT – Wreck-It Ralph (Disney Animated)
- 7:10 pm EDT/PDT – Up (Disney-Pixar)
- 9:15 pm EDT/PDT – Ratatouille (Disney-Pixar)
- 11:55 pm EDT/PDT – Tarzan (Disney Animated)
Sunday, September 20
- 8:00 am EDT/PDT – Cars (Disney-Pixar)
- 10:35 am EDT/PDT – Cars 2 (Disney-Pixar)
- 1:05 pm EDT/PDT – The Emperor’s New Groove (Disney Animated)
- 3:00 pm EDT/PDT – Tarzan (Disney Animated)
- 5:05 pm EDT/PDT – Up (Disney-Pixar)
- 7:10 pm EDT/PDT – Ratatouille (Disney-Pixar)
- 9:50 pm EDT/PDT – Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)
- 11:55 pm EDT/PDT – Meet the Robinsons (Disney Animated)
Friday, September 25
- 11:00 am EDT/PDT – The Game Plan
- 4:30 pm EDT/PDT – Alice Through the Looking Glass
- 7:00 pm EDT/PDT – Brave (Disney-Pixar)
- 9:00 pm EDT/PDT – Tangled (Disney Animated)
Saturday, September 26
- 7:00 am EDT/PDT – Alice Through the Looking Glass
- 9:30 am EDT/PDT – The Princess Diaries
- 12:05 pm EDT/PDT – The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement
- 2:45 pm EDT/PDT – Brave (Disney-Pixar)
- 4:50 pm EDT/PDT – Tangled (Disney Animated)
- 7:00 pm EDT/PDT – Moana (Disney Animated)
- 9:30 pm EDT/PDT – Frozen (Disney Animated)
- 12:00 am EDT/PDT – Pocahontas (Disney Animated)
Sunday, September 27
- 7:30 am EDT/PDT – The Princess Diaries
- 10:12 am EDT/PDT – The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement
- 12:53 pm EDT/PDT – Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
- 2:53 pm EDT/PDT – Pocahontas (Disney Animated)
- 4:53 pm EDT/PDT – Moana (Disney Animated)
- 7:25 pm EDT/PDT – Frozen (Disney Animated)
- 9:55 pm EDT/PDT – The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)
- 12:00 am EDT/PDT – Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)