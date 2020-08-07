Hulu Renews “Love, Victor,” Announces Premiere Dates for “I AM GRETA,” “No Man’s Land” and More

We’re more than halfway through the year and there’s still plenty of great content from Hulu that has yet to premiere. Today, during their Press Tour, the streamer revealed their original programming lineup as well as announcing renewals for Love, Victor and Taste the Nation, and other originals that are coming soon.

What’s Happening:

What they’re Saying:

Craig Erwich, SVP of Originals, Hulu: “From renewals of fan and critic favorites Love, Victor and Taste the Nation, to exploring the true story of The Girl From Plainville and learning about David Chang’s deeply personal view at what’s next for the restaurant industry in The Next Thing You Eat, Hulu’s slate of Original programming has never been stronger. Our content is driven by highly curated programming from best-in-class talent, and Hulu is dedicated to continuing to tell unique and inspired stories that our viewers crave.”

Season Two Series Renewals:

The streamer revealed that Love, Victor and Taste The Nation have been renewed for an additional season.

Love, Victor:

Following a successful first season, Love, Victor returns to Hulu for a 10-episode second season.

returns to Hulu for a 10-episode second season. Thee series is set in the world of the 2018 film Love, Simon which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda and premiered this past June.

which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s novel, and premiered this past June. The first season followed Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School, on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation.

As Victor and his friends mature, so will season two, promising to build on these themes of sexual identity, acceptance and navigating the odyssey we all know as high school.

Taste the Nation:

Padma Lakshmi’s insightful series Taste the Nation will also return for a 10-episode second season.

will also return for a 10-episode second season. Starring and executive produced by Padma Lakshmi, Taste the Nation takes audiences on a journey across America exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today.

takes audiences on a journey across America exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history – ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.

Hulu Originals 2020 Lineup

Monsterland:

Streaming on Friday, October 2, Hulu Original Monsterland North American Lake Monsters .

. Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland .

. The series stars: Kaitlyn Dever Jonathan Tucker Charlie Tahan Nicole Beharie Hamish Linklater Marquis Rodriguez Bill Camp Michael Hsu Rosen Taylor Schilling Roberta Colindrez Adria Arjona Trieu Tran Kelly Marie Tran Mike Colter Adepero Oduye

Monsterland is created, written, and executive produced by Mary Laws and executive produced by Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.

Ali Krug will serve as co-executive producer and the series is produced by Annapurna Television.

Eater’s Guide To The World:

Actress Maya Rudolph joins as the narrator for the upcoming Hulu Original Eater’s Guide To The World , slated to debut with seven episodes on Wednesday, November 11.

, slated to debut with seven episodes on Wednesday, November 11. The series was developed by Vox Media Studios and Eater and explores some of the most satisfying culinary destinations around the world including the Pacific Northwest, Casablanca, Tijuana and Costa Rica.

Throughout the series, Rudolph will narrate the quest to find the most unexpected places to score an epic meal, while drinking and dining with the locals along the way.

Lauren Cynamon, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen and Amanda Kludt serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Eater and Vox Media Studios.

I AM GRETA:

I AM GRETA , which follows young activist Greta Thunberg, will stream on Hulu on Friday, November 13.

, which follows young activist Greta Thunberg, will stream on Hulu on Friday, November 13. In August 2018, Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, started a school strike for the climate as her question for adults was, if you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolved into a global movement as the quiet teenage girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world-famous activist.

The documentary follows Greta’s heroism and passion in fighting for climate change.

Animaniacs:

Twenty-two years after its final episode, the long-awaited return of Animaniacs comes to Hulu Friday, November 20. Hulu, Amblin Television, and Warner Bros. Animation are proud to unveil a brand-new version of the iconic family friendly cartoon series for the whole family.

comes to Hulu Friday, November 20. Hulu, Amblin Television, and Warner Bros. Animation are proud to unveil a brand-new version of the iconic family friendly cartoon series for the whole family. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground.

Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes.

Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The show will return to Hulu for a second 13-episode season in 2021.

No Man’s Land:

Upcoming eight-episode Hulu Original drama series No Man’s Land streams Wednesday, November 18.

streams Wednesday, November 18. The series dives into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man in search of his estranged, presumed-to-be-dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, as he travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.

No Man’s Land stars: Félix Moati Mélanie Thierry James Purefoy Souheila Yacoub Joe Ben Ayed James Floyd Dean Ridge Julia Faure François Caron Céline Samie

stars: The series is co-created by Ron Leshem, Maria Feldman, Eitan Mansuri, and Amit Cohen and written by Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem in collaboration with Xabi Molia.

Oded Ruskin will serve as the director.

Selena Gomez Joins Cast of Only Murders in the Building

Starring alongside comedic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, global superstar Selena Gomez joins the cast of the upcoming Hulu Original comedy series Only Murders in the Building .

. The series follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers, Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( Grace & Frankie, Looking ).

hails from co-creators and writers, Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( ). Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

New Hulu Originals Ordered to Series

The Girl From Plainville:

The Girl From Plainville stars Elle Fanning ( The Great ) as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting-suicide” case.

stars Elle Fanning ( ) as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting-suicide” case. Based off of the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Executive producers for the series include co-showrunners Liz Hannah ( THE POST; The Dropout ) and Patrick Macmanus ( Dr. Death ), Elle Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward.

) and Patrick Macmanus ( ), Elle Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Jesse Barron and Erin Lee Carr ( I Love You, Now Die ).

). The Girl From Plainville is a production of UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions.

The Next Thing You Eat:

The Next Thing You Eat hails from James Beard Award–winning chef David Chang and Academy Award–winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville.

hails from James Beard Award–winning chef David Chang and Academy Award–winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville. The six-episode docuseries that explores the seismic changes happening all around us and how they affect not only the restaurant world but people's fundamental relationship to food. Chang and a diverse cast of correspondents will take an unflinching look at the challenges and opportunities ahead, including how our food is grown, who cooks it, how we pay for it, and whether or not deliciousness will fall by the wayside.

What kind of food world awaits us in the coming years? The Next Thing You Eat aims to find out.

aims to find out. Executive producers include David Chang, Christopher Chen, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying, Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, and Chad Mumm.

The Next Thing You Eat is produced by Tremolo Productions and Majordomo Media for Vox Media Studios.