Hulu to Premiere New Episodes of 90’s Animated Series, “Animaniacs” on November 20th

Over two years after a two-season order was placed by Hulu, the streaming service has announced that the reboot of the popular 90’s animated television series, Animaniacs, will premiere later this year.
What’s Happening:
- 22 years after the final episode aired, the popular Steven Spielberg-produced animated television series from the 90’s, Animaniacs, is set to premiere again with brand new episodes on November 20th, 2020.
- Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation are proud to unveil a brand-new version of the iconic family friendly cartoon series for the whole family, as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet.
- After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground.
- Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes.
- No further information has been released regarding other favorites, like Rita and Runt, Slappy Squirrel, or the Good Feathers.
- Steven Spielberg is also returning as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild also serving as executive producers. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer.
- The show will return to Hulu for a second 13-episode season in 2021.
- Both seasons of the show were ordered over two years ago in a deal that sought to create and premiere a brand-new version of the iconic family friendly cartoon franchise, that also included putting all the past episodes of the series, as well as Tiny Toon Adventures, on the streaming platform.