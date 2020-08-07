Playbill to Stream Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical” For Free on August 21st

Playbill will stream Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical on August 21st to benefit The Actors Fund.
What’s Happening:
- The 2016 filmed production of Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical will be streamed through the Playbill Playback series on August 21st at 7:00 pm ET on PlayBill.com.
- The free streaming event is made in arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions and Disney+ for one night only.
- The charity event will benefit The Actors Fund, a national human services organization that provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals.
- The event will also include appearances by Newsies cast members and will conclude with a new video, featuring cast members from the Broadway and North American tour productions.
- Newsies stars Jeremy Jordan as Jack Kelly, Kara Lindsay as Katherine, Ben Fankhauser as Davey, and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Crutchie, Steve Blanchard as Joseph Pulitzer, Aisha de Haas as Medda Larkin, and Ethan Steiner as Les.
- The show has a Tony-winning score from EGOT winner Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, with a book by Tony-winner Harvey Fierstein.
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical is currently streaming on Disney+.