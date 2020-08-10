FX Sets September 27 Premiere Date for Season Four of “Fargo”

Alright Fargo fans, the wait for season four is nearly over, as FX has announced the series will return on September 27th. New episodes can be streamed the following day on FX on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Following a lengthy pause in production Fargo

Weekly episodes will premiere first on FX and then will be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

FX Tweeted the news this morning along with a picture of Chris Rock’s Loy Cannon.

let's try this again. @fargofx officially returns 9/27 on FX & next day on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/BrYMcdkBUw — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) August 10, 2020

Fargo was originally set to debut on April 19th, but was forced to stop production in mid March.

About the fourth installment:

In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their youngest sons.

Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his enemy’s son as his own. It’s an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes.

It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.

Fargo Cast:

Chris Rock as “Loy Cannon”

Jack Huston as “Odis Weff”

Jason Schwartzman as “Josto Fadda”

Ben Whishaw as “Rabbi Milligan”

Jessie Buckley as ”Oraetta Mayflower”

Salvatore Esposito as “Gaetano Fadda”

Andrew Bird as “Thurman Smutney”

Eremie Harris as “Leon Bittle”

Gaetano Bruno as “Constant Calamita”

Anji White as “Dibrell Smutney”

Francesco Acquaroli as “Ebal Violante”

E’myri Crutchfield as “Ethelrida Pearl Smutney”

Amber Midthunder (recurring) as “Swanee Capps”