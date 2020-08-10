SeaWorld Orlando Celebrates Sharks Now Through August 16th

Now through sunday August 16th, guests to SeaWorld Orlando are invited to celebrate all things shark, all week long, with their “Celebration of Sharks!” special event, an opportunity that provides a fun and educational experience for shark-lovers of all ages!
What’s Happening:
- Included with park admission, all guests are invited to celebrate sharks at SeaWorld Orlando this week! In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, capacity for these events will be significantly limited to create even more open space for a visit that provides plenty of opportunity to maintain social distancing in a safe environment. Guests are encouraged to make reservations early as reservations are required and limited to manage capacity. Reservations can be made here..
- One of the special offerings allows guests to join the Shark Team’s Animal Care Specialists at Shark Shallows for special shark presentations on August 15 and 16 at 1 pm.
- Guests can also visit Fin’s Gifts to receive 40% off of select shark merchandise.
- In honor of Mako, SeaWorld’s shark-themed coaster, Pass Members will also receive 50% off of Quick Que Unlimited during the shark celebration for use on all of the park’s rides.
- For an even more exclusive experience with limited capacity, guests who purchase the Up-Close Shark Tour on August 15 or 16, guests will be able to safely feed sharks from above the main aquarium in SeaWorld’s Shark Encounter.
- SeaWorld is excited to continue to provide their guests with fun, inspiring and memorable experiences, while addressing important health and safety needs during this time. For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the resort, including key operational changes, guests can visit their official website.
- SeaWorld Orlando’s Celebration of Sharks runs now through Sunday, August 16th.