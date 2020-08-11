Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Howl-O-Scream 2020 in Modified Format

by | Aug 11, 2020 11:54 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

As other Central Florida seasonal festivities have been cancelled, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced today that they would still hold their signature Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream, this year in a modified format.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced that its annual, premier Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream, will return this fall for its 21st year. The creative production team has been consulting with medical experts and has modified this year’s event content with a focus on openair scare zones and entertainment, as well as enhanced health and safety measures, while staying true to the core of this fan-favorite experience.
  • With significantly limited capacity to create plenty of open space, guests will experience the heart-pounding fear of unexpected horrors including freakishly fun themed open-air scare zones throughout the 335-acre park, in addition to Busch Gardens’ thrilling coasters at night.
  • Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, available during 18 horrifying nights every Friday through Sunday from September 25-November 1, 2020.
  • In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, including consulting with medical experts, face covering requirements and temperature screenings, park capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for guests to be scared, terrified, and thrilled throughout one of Florida’s largest theme parks. Guests are strongly encouraged to make reservations early as reservations are required and space is limited. Reservations are available now at their official website.
  • The fan-favorite Fiends show, starring Dr. Freakenstein and his frightful entourage, will take to its largest stage ever for outdoor performances on the Festival Field Stage. Bench seating will be arranged in a physically distant manner to ensure there is plenty of space for a limited number of guests to enjoy each performance.
  • Virtual Auditions for Scare Actors As an extension of the park’s commitment to health and safety, the annual recruitment of scare actors has also transformed for 2020. New applicants interested in performing for Howl-O-Scream can virtually audition for a number of frightful roles by submitting their application at www.buschgardensjobs.com.
  • For general admission and special events including Howl-O-Scream, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is committed to the health and safety of their guests, employees, and the animals in their care. The park has worked diligently with state and local health experts, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards.
  • These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is excited to continue to provide our guests with fun and memorable experiences, while addressing important health and safety needs during this time.
 
 
