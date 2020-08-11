Hulu Acquires Domestic Rights to Sarah Paulson Horror/Thriller “Run”

Hulu has acquired the domestic rights to Aneesh Changanty’s horror/thriller Run from Lionsgate. The film, which stars Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen, was originally slated for a theatrical run this spring and will now debut on the streaming platform.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter is writing that the horror/thriller film Run is coming to Hulu.
- The movie stars Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) and newcomer Kiera Allen and was originally set to be released by Lionsgate on May 8th.
- Hulu acquired the domestic rights to the film from the studio and will bring it to their platform at a yet to be announced date.
- In addition to premiering on Hulu’s Run will have a theatrical release in select international markets.
- The film hails from the team behind 2018’s Searching —a thriller starring John Cho.
- Variety points out this is the first thriller since 1948’s The Sign of the Ram to feature a wheelchair user (Allen) as a star.
About the Film:
- “Run centers on the relationship between a mother and daughter, played by newcomer Kiera Allen. The mother has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, but when the wheelchair-bound teen begins to grasp the unsettling secrets around her, it sets off a chain of events that see the girl in the fight of her life.”
- Aneesh Chaganty directed the film and co-wrote the script with Sev Ohanian. Ohanian also serves as producer along with Natalie Qasabian.
What They’re Saying:
- Director, Aneesh Chaganty: “We’re super excited audiences will get to stream Run on Hulu, a platform that’s really committed to giving the movie the same, big splash that was always intended for it. Plus, the film is about a girl who’s been quarantined at home her whole life; watching it the same way should be a fitting experience in 2020.”