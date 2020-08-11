Hulu Acquires Domestic Rights to Sarah Paulson Horror/Thriller “Run”

Hulu has acquired the domestic rights to Aneesh Changanty’s horror/thriller Run from Lionsgate. The film, which stars Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen, was originally slated for a theatrical run this spring and will now debut on the streaming platform.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter Run is coming to Hulu.

is coming to Hulu. The movie stars Sarah Paulson ( American Horror Story ) and newcomer Kiera Allen and was originally set to be released by Lionsgate on May 8th.

) and newcomer Kiera Allen and was originally set to be released by Lionsgate on May 8th. Hulu acquired the domestic rights to the film from the studio and will bring it to their platform at a yet to be announced date.

In addition to premiering on Hulu’s Run will have a theatrical release in select international markets.

will have a theatrical release in select international markets. The film hails from the team behind 2018’s Searching —a thriller starring John Cho.

—a thriller starring John Cho. Variety points out this is the first thriller since 1948’s The Sign of the Ram to feature a wheelchair user (Allen) as a star.

About the Film:

“ Run centers on the relationship between a mother and daughter, played by newcomer Kiera Allen. The mother has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, but when the wheelchair-bound teen begins to grasp the unsettling secrets around her, it sets off a chain of events that see the girl in the fight of her life.”

centers on the relationship between a mother and daughter, played by newcomer Kiera Allen. The mother has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, but when the wheelchair-bound teen begins to grasp the unsettling secrets around her, it sets off a chain of events that see the girl in the fight of her life.” Aneesh Chaganty directed the film and co-wrote the script with Sev Ohanian. Ohanian also serves as producer along with Natalie Qasabian.

What They’re Saying: