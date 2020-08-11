Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos to Produce “Mexican Gothic” Series for Hulu

Silvia Morneo-Garcia’s novel, Mexican Gothic, is being turned into a drama series at Hulu, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ production company Milojo Productions have acquired the rights to the horror thriller novel, Mexican Gothic by Silvia Morneo-Garcia.

by Silvia Morneo-Garcia. Currently the book is in development as a drama series at Hulu with Milojo and ABC Signature backing the project.

Author Moreno-Garcia is attached to executive produce along with Ripa, Consuelos, and Albert Bianchini of Milojo.

Last week, Ripa shared a picture of the novel on her Instagram gushing over the thriller and recommending it to her followers saying, “Sublime horror for your summer reading. So good I bought the hard copy and the download to read in the dark.”

About the Book:

“ Mexican Gothic follows Noemí Taboada, a young socialite who travels to the Mexican countryside and the mountains of Hidalgo in hopes of rescuing her cousin, who has recently married into a reclusive mining family, after receiving a frantic letter in the mail. Noemí seeks to unveil the family’s violent and menacing secrets, but her confidence is quickly threatened and there may be no escaping the walls of her strange, new home.”

The novel was published this past June by Del Rey and is available wherever books are sold.

What They’re Saying:

Kelly Ripa: “We feel like we hit the literary jackpot, and cannot wait to bring Silvia’s gorgeous writing to life, together with Hulu.”

“We feel like we hit the literary jackpot, and cannot wait to bring Silvia’s gorgeous writing to life, together with Hulu.” Silvia Moreno-Garcia: “I am excited to see the novel come to life and to meet the talented, diverse crew and cast members that will take us on this journey.”