Exclusive IMAX Poster Revealed for “The New Mutants”

With just a few weeks until it’s nationwide theatrical premiere, Twentieth Century Studios has released the official IMAX poster for The New Mutants.

What’s Happening:

We’re just two weeks away from the long awaited theatrical release of Twentieth Century Studios’ The New Mutants .

After having its release date pushed back repeatedly, the horror thriller will finally arrive in cinemas and IMAX theaters nationwide on August 28th.

Today, the studio shared the exclusive IMAX poster for the film. The neon poster resembles a photo negative and features hues of blue, yellow, and green that give off an electric vibe.

The IMAX release of The New Mutants will be digitally re-mastered to present the film with the highest image and sound quality—for the ultimate IMAX experience.

About the Film:

“The New Mutants is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

The Film Stars:

Maisie Williams ( Game of Thrones )

) Anya Taylor-Joy ( Glass ”)

”) Charlie Heaton ( Stranger Things )

) Alice Braga ( Predators )

) Blu Hunt ( The Originals )

) Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why)

Creative Team: