Kal Penn to Host Unscripted Election-Themed Series for Freeform

Ahead of the 2020 election, Freeform has ordered a new unscripted comedy series focusing on topics and issues relevant to Millennial and GenZ voters. The series was created by Kal Penn will host the show and serve as executive producer.

The new show is an unscripted comedy that will focus on issues relevant to Millennial and GenZ voters.

The untitled series hails from Michael Davies’ Embassy Row ( Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? ) and was created by Penn and Romen Brosellino.

Davies, Penn, Brosellino will serve as executive producers along with Dan Spilo and Julia Cassidy.

Penn is no stranger to politics. In 2007 and 2012 he campaigned for Barack Obama as part of Young Americans for Obama. During the 2007 campaign he visited schools including Roosevelt High in Des Moines, Iowa where he met Brosellino.

Penn served as co-chairman of Obama’s campaign, an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement, and as a member of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

A premiere date for the series has not been announced.

