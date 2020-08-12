New “Up” Merchandise Spotted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Earlier today, we were at Disney’s Animal Kingdom where we spotted some new merchandise from the classic Pixar Animation Studios film, Up. All the merchandise was seen at the Island Mercantile shop at the park, which is on your left as you head into Pandora: The World of Avatar from Discovery Island near the Otter Grotto.

First up, we saw one of the latest Loungefly bags, this one designed to look like everyone’s favorite squirrel-spotting “talking” dog, Dug. The size is comparable to the other Disney Loungefly bags that are now commonplace around the parks, and it sells for $80.00

Speaking of Dug, he is also featured on a new t-shirt and adjustable baseball cap which are also emblazoned with his classic quote from the film, “I have just met you, and I love you.” Both Dug and the quote appear on the chestplate of the striped t-shirt, where the hat has the quote above the bill, and Dug appears on the backside of the cap, with a paw print engraved in the buckle of the adjustable strap. The shirt retails for $36.99 and the hat for $27.99

While Up is full of emotions, anybody who has seen the film is sure to recognize the Grape Soda cap that (spoiler alert (even though you’ve had eleven years)) became a Wilderness Explorer badge by the end of the film. What better way to drink that grape soda than in this Grape Soda cap mug! The Mug sells for $22.99

The rare, exotic bird, Kevin, is also prominently featured on some gear, including a new shirt and jacket. The beige women’s shirt features Kevin art scattered throughout, with the words “Wild and Free” adorning the front, selling for $36.99. The jacket, less subtle but far more fun, is designed to look like Kevin’s feathered body, with his head on the hood and his name embroidered into the sleeve. The jacket sells for$46.99

Coming full circle, we find another Loungefly bag, this one featuring Kevin’s likeness. Again, the same size as most of the Loungefly bags found around the parks and elsewhere, with a feathered pattern on the front pouch. This bright and colorful bag is also $80.00