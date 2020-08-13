Maria and Enzo’s Ristorante and The Edison Reopen at Disney Springs

Announced in a tweet earlier today, the long-awaited return of two of Disney Springs most popular offerings has arrived. As of 5:00 PM today, Maria and Enzo’s Ristorante, and The Edison have reopened their doors and are once again welcoming guests.

We are so excited to welcome back our friends and fans this evening at 5:00 p.m. Reservations are currently available on https://t.co/ToDM26hurD #MariaandEnzos pic.twitter.com/Uh2b0dIkKY — Maria and Enzos (@MariaAndEnzos) August 13, 2020

What’s Happening:

Starting earlier tonight, at 5:00 PM, the popular Disney Springs restaurant, Maria and Enzo’s Ristorante, has reopened their doors after being shut down since earlier this year.

Maria and Enzo’s Ristorante specializes in the traditional flavors of Sicilian cooking. Set in a transformed airline terminal, this elegant eatery’s open, airy dining room offers beautiful views of Lake Buena Vista.

As of press time, only the dinner menu is offered, and that includes antipasti, salads, paninis, assorted handmade pastas, fresh fish and steak plus dessert and coffee—mangiare!

Guests who are 21 and older can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails as well as a special selection of rare and popular Italian wines.

Along with Maria and Enzo’s, the neighboring eatery and nightlife establishment, The Edison, is also reopening.

Designed to resemble an abandoned 1920s power plant, this cavernous, split-level space boasts all of the ingredients for a memorable dinner (the only menu being offered at this time) and an epic evening out.

Standout features include 7 distinct dining and bar areas, waterfront balcony views, steampunk-inspired décor and a steady lineup of unique acts—family-friendly by day and a little edgier by night.

The Entertainment acts vary and at this time, are offered Wednesday through Sunday.

Both venues are operating with limited hours at this time, open from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM every day. Reservations are recommended and can be made at opentable.com