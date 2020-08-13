Pregnant Disneyland Cast Member Passes Away After Being Struck by Vehicle on Anaheim Sidewalk

A Disneyland Cast Member was fatally injured when she was struck by an SUV in Anaheim on Tuesday with the driver allegedly a repeat DUI offender, booked on suspicion of murder, according to KTLA

The Anaheim Police Department has identified a pregnant woman, a victim of a car accident where she was hit by an SUV driven by a suspected DUI driver.

Identified as 23-year old Yesenia Lisette Aguilar, a cast member at nearby Disneyland, was walking with her husband when a Jeep jumped the curb on Katella ave, fatally injuring the pregnant woman.

Aguilar was 35 weeks pregnant at the time, and her baby daughter was delivered via C-section at UC Irvine Medical Center, where Aguilar passed away after being transported there.

The newborn baby was last reported to be in critical condition, and being treated in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Her husband, whom she was walking with at the time, narrowly missed also being hit by the Jeep, leaving him without injury.

The driver, 40-year old Courtney Pandolfi, was arrested at the scene of the crash. She was booked into Orange County Jail, charged with suspicion of murder, DUI drugs causing bodily injury and driving on a suspended license. Her bail was set at $1 million.

Reportedly, Pandolfi also has two prior DUI arrests and could possibly face a murder charge as a result of this collision.

