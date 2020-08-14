Disney To Debut Exclusive, Unified Masks for Cast Members to Wear

Wearing a face covering has become part of our new normal. It’s also an important piece of Disney’s multi-layered approach to health and safety, and one of the ways to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Today, it was announced that Cast Members at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World would now have their very own mask design.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney has shared a peek behind the magic and an innovative way that cast members are helping their fellow cast stay comfy and protected with stylish and functional new face coverings, designed for cast, by cast.

Drawing from their own experience, the project stemmed from a need for a more unified and breathable face covering. With the full support of their leaders at Disney, this group seized the opportunity to create the unique, reusable face covering, specifically made for cast members at Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World

Designed in partnership across the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World costuming teams – Disney Parks Live Entertainment, Worldwide Safety Services and Global Applied Technology – these face coverings were developed remotely through a bi-coastal effort between cast members at both resorts.

Offered exclusively for cast members in two styles, pleated and contoured, and in multiple sizes, the design team sourced and tested a wide range of fabrics, styles and features with a focus on comfort and function. Both styles feature adjustable spandex over the ears, extended nose pinch to the face, contoured shape under eyes, and lightweight, quick-drying material.

Drawing inspiration from classic Disney characters, films and television shows, the pattern unifies what every dreamer and cast member have in common – joy, magic, and a little pixie dust. They sparkle with pixie dust and Mickey constellations, recalling that the second star to the right shines in the dreamy night and reminds us to keep wishing upon that evening star.

Disney reminds us that there are many important ways that we can all help promote each other’s safety, and want to thank guests and cast members for all they do to care for one another and doing their part.

What They’re Saying: