“Myth: A Frozen Tale” Digital Soundtrack Now Streaming

Several months after debuting alongside Frozen 2, the digital soundtrack for Disney’s VR film Myth: A Frozen Tale is now streaming on several music platforms.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Records has released the digital score EP to the Walt Disney Animation Studios VR short film Myth: A Frozen Tale .

. Fans can stream the soundtrack through Disney Music

The score was composed, produced and mixed by composer Joseph Trapanese.

About Myth: A Frozen Tale:

Myth: A Frozen Tale , takes viewers on a virtual and visceral journey into a stylized world inspired by the exciting environments, themes, and elemental characters of Frozen 2 .

Dive into the World of Myth:

Also available today is the "Behind the Original Score"

And for fans who want even more to discover, check out the new lift video for "Elemental Spirits"

What They’re Saying:

Jeff Gipson, director of Disney Animation’s Cycles : The music in Myth: A Frozen Tale is much more than just a score playing among the action, but rather a character and a storytelling tool that expresses the harmony and balance that reflects the film’s theme. I’m so excited that audiences will be able to enjoy the beautiful pieces that Joe Trapanese created for our film.”

The music in is much more than just a score playing among the action, but rather a character and a storytelling tool that expresses the harmony and balance that reflects the film’s theme. I’m so excited that audiences will be able to enjoy the beautiful pieces that Joe Trapanese created for our film.” Composer Joseph Trapanese: "Composing the music of Myth: A Frozen Tale has been one of my most rewarding and thrilling collaborations. Jeff Gipson, Nick Russell, Tom MacDougall, and the entire team at Disney Animation saw the depth of emotion and excitement music could bring to the VR experience, and by inviting me to be a part of the early design and exploration process, the score truly became an integral part of the storytelling. I'm thrilled we can share it with you today."

About Joseph Trapanese