D23 to Host Trivia Night to Celebrate 65 Years of Disney Parks

Put your Disney Parks knowledge to the test. D23 will be hosting a special trivia night on Friday, August 28 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of Disney Parks for D23 Gold and Gold Family Members.
- The trivia night will span every Disney theme park around the globe and feature all of your favorite places and attractions – old and new.
- Players will test their knowledge on attractions, restaurants, original parks characters, and the place that started it all, Disneyland Park.
- The event will be hosted by Bret Iwan, the Official Voice of Mickey Mouse.
- D23 Gold and Gold Family Members are able to request one complimentary access code per membership to view the livestream beginning at a dedicated start time.
- Upon registration, members will be sent a confirmation email with online viewing instructions, including your personal link and access code.
- Instructions for logging on to the trivia will be provided at the start of the event.
- Players will need access to an additional device in order to play trivia while watching the live stream.
- D23 recommends players use the following browsers:
- Chrome v81 and higher
- Firefox v76 and higher
- Also Supported:
- Safari v8 and higher for Mac
- Edge v12 and higher for Windows
- Chrome v31-v80 for all
- For mobile devices, D23 recommends players use the following browsers:
- Chrome 81 or higher for Android
- Safari 13 and higher for iOS
- The event will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. PT.