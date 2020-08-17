D23 to Host Trivia Night to Celebrate 65 Years of Disney Parks

by | Aug 17, 2020 4:42 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Put your Disney Parks knowledge to the test. D23 will be hosting a special trivia night on Friday, August 28 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of Disney Parks for D23 Gold and Gold Family Members.

  • The trivia night will span every Disney theme park around the globe and feature all of your favorite places and attractions – old and new.
  • Players will test their knowledge on attractions, restaurants, original parks characters, and the place that started it all, Disneyland Park.
  • The event will be hosted by Bret Iwan, the Official Voice of Mickey Mouse.
  • D23 Gold and Gold Family Members are able to request one complimentary access code per membership to view the livestream beginning at a dedicated start time.
  • Upon registration, members will be sent a confirmation email with online viewing instructions, including your personal link and access code.
  • Instructions for logging on to the trivia will be provided at the start of the event.
  • Players will need access to an additional device in order to play trivia while watching the live stream.
  • D23 recommends players use the following browsers:
    • Chrome v81 and higher
    • Firefox v76 and higher
  • Also Supported:
    • Safari v8 and higher for Mac
    • Edge v12 and higher for Windows
    • Chrome v31-v80 for all
  • For mobile devices, D23 recommends players use the following browsers:
    • Chrome 81 or higher for Android
    • Safari 13 and higher for iOS
  • The event will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. PT.
 
 
