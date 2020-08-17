DirecTV Joins Movies Anywhere With Free Movie Offer

DirecTV subscribers can now connect their TV service to their Movies Anywhere account to link their purchases across connected digital movie retailers and get a free movie in the process.

What’s Happening:

DirecTV has joined the network of Movies Anywhere connected digital movie retailers.

Subscribers of DirectTV can connect their account to Movies Anywhere to link eligible digital movie purchases across other connected retailers including AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play/YouTube, Vudu, FandangoNow, Xfinity, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Verizon.

Now through September 9th, linking an active DirecTV account to Movies Anywhere also allows users to select a free Warner Bros. movie in 4K from the following options: Lego Movie 2: The Second Part Smallfoot The Meg The Matrix Crazy Rich Asians

DirectTV is owned by AT&T, who also owns Warner Media. Movies Anywhere is owned and operated by The Walt Disney Company.

Movies Anywhere also recently launched the “Watch Together” feature that allows families and friends separated by distance to sync up a movie to watch together.

What They’re Saying: