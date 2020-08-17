DirecTV Joins Movies Anywhere With Free Movie Offer

by | Aug 17, 2020 12:47 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

DirecTV subscribers can now connect their TV service to their Movies Anywhere account to link their purchases across connected digital movie retailers and get a free movie in the process.

What’s Happening:

  • DirecTV has joined the network of Movies Anywhere connected digital movie retailers.
  • Subscribers of DirectTV can connect their account to Movies Anywhere to link eligible digital movie purchases across other connected retailers including AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play/YouTube, Vudu, FandangoNow, Xfinity, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Verizon.
  • Now through September 9th, linking an active DirecTV account to Movies Anywhere also allows users to select a free Warner Bros. movie in 4K from the following options:
    • Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
    • Smallfoot
    • The Meg
    • The Matrix
    • Crazy Rich Asians
  • DirectTV is owned by AT&T, who also owns Warner Media. Movies Anywhere is owned and operated by The Walt Disney Company.
  • Movies Anywhere also recently launched the “Watch Together” feature that allows families and friends separated by distance to sync up a movie to watch together.

What They’re Saying:

  • Tim Gibson, vice president, video and application marketing at DirecTV: "With consumers spending more time at home, Movies Anywhere will be a welcome addition for our DirecTV subscribers. Along with the limited-time offer for a complimentary digital film, we hope this makes it even easier for customers to enjoy a night-in at the movies."
  • Karin Gilford, general manager, Movies Anywhere: "We are thrilled to be able to expand our availability within the Pay TV ecosystem with the addition of another one of the nation's largest providers. We know DirecTV subscribers are passionate about movies and will benefit from Movies Anywhere's ability to bring their favorite movies together. Now, they can access their collection across a multitude of devices using the Movies Anywhere app or the DirecTV platform, regardless of where they initially purchased or redeemed."
 
 
