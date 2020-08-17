JW Marriott Anaheim Resort to open on Wednesday, August 19th

Though Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure remain closed, there are still reasons to visit the Anaheim Resort, including the debut of the new JW Marriott, a new luxury hotel that marks the first property of the brand in Orange County.

What’s Happening:

JW Marriott, part of Marriott International, Inc., announces the opening of the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort set to take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Located at the Anaheim GardenWalk, just steps from Disneyland Resort and the Anaheim Convention Center, the Anaheim hotel provides travelers a luxury, curated experience that exudes warmth and peace.

Whether you visit to work, learn, or play, be among the first guests to take part in a luxurious stay in one of the property’s 466 lavish guest rooms, including 19 suites with quiet floors. Boasting barn door entrances to closets and bathrooms and large walk-in showers with stand-alone bathtubs and vanities, each space emanates luxury and ease.

Infused with modern art and augmented reality technology, while inspired in its design by Orange County’s diverse agricultural history, JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort invites travelers to discover a kingdom all their own with enlightening moments found at every corner. Stunning architectural designs that bring an equestrian farming concept to life radiate throughout the property’s entirety, beginning at its entrance with a thin steel art installation–featuring a harvester planting a seed–that disappears depending on the angle of the onlooker. Guests will delight in eye-catching, modern décor featuring hand picked marble flooring, a glass-blown chandelier, and nature-inspired honeycomb concepts throughout, highlighting natural materials, rustic tones, and a warm color palette.

When permitted, the new property is a perfect venue for hosting romantic weddings, corporate meetings, and social events safely, as California’s gorgeous weather welcomes guests to use the hotel’s 43,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor function space, as well as pre-function areas with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows. The Grand Ballroom measures at 13,440 square-feet, set to engage up to 1,400 guests in its entirety, as well as 15 additional meeting rooms thoughtfully designed to bring people together. Breakout spaces offer an opportunity for creative thinking and collaboration, and its one-floor design provides convenience and ease of access for permissible group sizes.

JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort remains committed to guest safety and has established a Safe Meeting protocol, remapping floor layouts to be within social distance guidelines and in accordance with CDC regulations. Additional procedures have been implemented to increase guest safety including updates to food and beverage programs and low touch meeting procedures.

Additionally, as part of the Marriott Commitment to Clean, JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort welcomes guests with company-wide guidelines required by the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council and designed with enhanced health and safety standards including: Updated training protocols for all associates Additions to cleaning regiment designed to set an even higher standard of cleanliness All associates are required to wear a face covering as a part of their uniform All hotel guests are required to wear face coverings when moving throughout the hotel and in common, shared spaces Modifications to associate-guest protocols have been developed to be consistent with recommended social distancing guidelines and abide by local regulations



Guests soak up the California sun at the hotel’s refreshing outdoor swimming pool, complete with three large cabanas and two day beds available for reservation upon check-in. Just across the way, the JW Garden features an innovative augmented reality sculpture garden that brings an inspiring Secret Butterfly Garden and Digital Forest to life on top of three steel sculptures by design studio HEAVY. Launching this fall, this first-of-its-kind digital garden experience transports guests into a serene space to plant seeds of imagination and personalize their fantastical trees. Inside the garden, guests play amongst digital caterpillars and butterflies, and experience Zen-like sculptures that tell a narrative of a magical plant’s evolution from seed to sapling to tree, and guests are enabled to nurture their trees and grow their relationship with the hotel as high as possible.

Though temporarily unavailable, the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort is complete with access to an expansive fitness center featuring exclusive Peloton bikes and state-of-the-art equipment. Additionally, pop-up spa treatments infused throughout the property and a rejuvenating Yoga and Zen Room with in-person and digital classes will provide opportunities to refresh the mind, body, and soul. For families traveling with children, Family by JW kids club will feature hands-on games and activities.

JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort, introduces dining experiences helmed by Executive Chef Amol Agarwal. Coming soon is Parkestry, which serves as the hotel’s rooftop bar and lounge with elevated cocktail culture, creative mixology, and handcraft libations. Citraculture, the full-service indoor-outdoor lobby bar, will open for al fresco dining featuring warm, elevated hospitality and counter-friendly fare. Guests will enjoy a temporarily limited menu that offers a variety of dishes including its signature meatball made of veal, beef, pork belly, smoked tomato, polenta, oregano and Parmigiano. In addition to the above, JW Market located in the downstairs entrance provides grab-and-go bites that are easy to enjoy at leisure and on the move, including fruit-filled pastries, sandwiches, salads, and colorful treats for the kids.

What They’re Saying:

Mitzi Gaskins, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott: “We are thrilled to expand the JW Marriott portfolio into Orange County and create an entirely new luxury experience in Anaheim, California. The new JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort brings a modern, luxurious, and wellness-focused setting to Southern California travelers, inviting them on an enriching journey of relaxation with experiences crafted with safety and holistic well-being in mind.”

Hotel General Manager Nusrat Mirza: "The JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort is presenting an unparalleled experience like never seen before. Not only elevating area offerings, but also presenting fresh, trend-forward settings to create memories, enjoy remarkable spaces, and experience one of the world's most sought after travel destinations in an entirely new and exciting way."