Museum of the Moving Image to Present “A Virtual Field Trip to The Jim Henson Exhibition” on August 19

This week, The Museum of the Moving Image will present "A Virtual Field Trip to The Jim Henson Exhibition" giving fans a look at the creative mind behind the Muppets, Fraggles, The Dark Crystal and much, much more.
What’s Happening:
- The Museum of the Moving Image will be hosting a live virtual tour of The Jim Henson Exhibition.
- Fans can register via Culture Pass to attend the event which will be offered on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM PDT.
About The Virtual Tour:
- Director of Curatorial Affairs Barbara Miller will lead an online audience (watching from home) on a live virtual tour, making stops at several sections pertaining to different phases of Jim Henson’s career.
- These sections include an introduction to Henson, early works, Sesame Street, the Muppets, and his fantasy films and series (The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and The Fraggles).
- Advance questions are welcome and will be answered in real time.
- This is a program for audiences of all ages.
More Jim Henson:
- Can’t attend the Virtual Exhibition or just want to spend more time with his characters? Fans can find hours of fun content on Disney+:
- Just last month, Muppets Now debuted on the streamer. The half-hour show marks the gang’s first ever unscripted series and we know you’re going to love it as much as we did.
- On September 4, a second series from The Jim Henson company will make its way to Disney+. Earth to Ned finds alien Ned interviewing celebrities and growing more and more obsessed with human culture!
- And don’t miss out on: