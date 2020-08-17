Museum of the Moving Image to Present “A Virtual Field Trip to The Jim Henson Exhibition” on August 19

This week, The Museum of the Moving Image will present "A Virtual Field Trip to The Jim Henson Exhibition" giving fans a look at the creative mind behind the Muppets, Fraggles, The Dark Crystal and much, much more.

What’s Happening:

The Museum of the Moving Image will be hosting a live virtual tour of The Jim Henson Exhibition

Fans can register via Culture Pass

About The Virtual Tour:

Director of Curatorial Affairs Barbara Miller will lead an online audience (watching from home) on a live virtual tour, making stops at several sections pertaining to different phases of Jim Henson’s career.

These sections include an introduction to Henson, early works, Sesame Street , the Muppets, and his fantasy films and series ( The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and The Fraggles ).

, the Muppets, and his fantasy films and series ( and ). Advance questions are welcome and will be answered in real time.

This is a program for audiences of all ages.

