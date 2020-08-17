Disney+ Shares First Trailer, Poster for The Jim Henson Company’s “Earth to Ned”

by | Aug 17, 2020 8:04 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Disney+ has shared the official trailer and poster for their upcoming talk show Earth to Ned which features an alien interviewing celebrity earthlings about our culture, trends, hobbies, and much more.

What’s Happening:

  • On Friday, September 4, Disney+ will debut 10 episodes of its first original talk show Earth to Ned, produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions.  
  • The fresh take on the late-night format stars larger-than-life extraterrestrial creatures Ned and Cornelius as they interview some of the biggest stars in our galaxy.
  • Today the streamer shared the official trailer and poster of the series. Take a look:

About the Series:

  • The brand new talk show is hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities! With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs (Cloned Living Organisms of Destruction), Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.
  • Each episode focuses on a topic or theme that is both equally unique to earthlings and fascinating to Ned, including comedy, sports, social media, and fashion.
  • Ned beams in celebrity guests from across the known universe to put on the ultimate chat show, and the more he learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.

Celebrity Guests:

Creative Team:

  • Earth to Ned is produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions.
  • The series is executive produced by Brian Henson and Vince Raisa from The Jim Henson Company and Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley from Marwar Junction Productions.
  • Ned, Cornelius, their Artificial Intelligence BETI, and army of CLODs are brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the team behind some of Hollywood’s most iconic characters.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
