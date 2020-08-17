New Line of “Hercules” Women’s Apparel Available in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Fans of Disney’s animated Hercules can go from zero to hero with a new line of women’s apparel based on the film now available in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

We found this new line of Hercules women’s apparel in Legends of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

women’s apparel in Legends of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The collection includes several T-shirts featuring some of your favorite characters, like Meg, Hades and of course Herc himself:

Hades T-shirt: $36.99

Megara T-shirt: $36.99

Hercules T-shirt: $36.99

There is also a new sweater featuring the Muses.

Muses sweater: $39.99

Finally, the collection also includes a colorful new Hercules windbreaker that perfectly fits the style of the year the movie came out.

Hercules windbreaker: $49.99

Can’t make it out to Disney’s Hollywood Studios? You can find some of this new apparel on shopDisney