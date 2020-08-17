New Line of “Hercules” Women’s Apparel Available in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Fans of Disney’s animated Hercules can go from zero to hero with a new line of women’s apparel based on the film now available in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.
- We found this new line of Hercules women’s apparel in Legends of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The collection includes several T-shirts featuring some of your favorite characters, like Meg, Hades and of course Herc himself:
Hades T-shirt: $36.99
Megara T-shirt: $36.99
Hercules T-shirt: $36.99
- There is also a new sweater featuring the Muses.
Muses sweater: $39.99
- Finally, the collection also includes a colorful new Hercules windbreaker that perfectly fits the style of the year the movie came out.
Hercules windbreaker: $49.99
- Can’t make it out to Disney’s Hollywood Studios? You can find some of this new apparel on shopDisney now.