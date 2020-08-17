New Tower of Terror Merchandise Drops-In at Walt Disney World

Florida correspondent Jeremiah Good dropped in to the Hollywood Tower Hotel today to check out some of the new merchandise in the hotel’s esteemed gift shop, where he discovered a few new additions to their luxurious collection.

Enjoy your favorite drink from the Tip Top Club to go with a new water bottle and tumbler, or enjoy the hotel’s elegance at home through a new coffee mug. Each of these items retails for $19.99 before Annual Passholder or Disney Vacation Club discounts are applied.

Let everyone back home know about he opulent splendor of your stay on the 13th floor of the Hollywood Tower Hotel with these new tops, retailing for $36.99.

A head-to-toe HTH look is also achievable with these leggings for $39.99.

The Hollywood Tower Hotel even has new apparel with Disney characters, like this purple mid-length sleeve top for $39.99 with glow-in-the-dark accents.

And you can relive the magic of your stay while staying active in this sleeveless shirt for $34.99.

Don’t forget to bring something home for the kids! These new shirts depict Disney characters having a swell time at the iconic resort at the end of Sunset Boulevard.

We hope you’ve enjoyed this shopping trip to the Hollywood Tower Hotel. Be on the lookout for these swanky new items the next time you visit.