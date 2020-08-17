Verizon to Include The Disney Bundle with Select Unlimited Wireless Plans

by | Aug 17, 2020 8:36 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Verizon is giving customers a bit of an entertainment boost and will soon be offering The Disney Bundle in select Unlimited Wireless plans.

What’s Happening:

  • Verizon is giving customers even more reasons to be on their network and will soon be providing Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+—also known as The Disney Bundle—as part of their Mix & Match Unlimited plans.
  • Beginning August 20, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will be included in the Play More and Get More Unlimited wireless plans, along with features like Apple Music and the ultra-fast speeds of 5G Ultra Wideband, giving customers more value at the same price.
  • Existing customers currently receiving 12-months access to Disney+ through Verizon can move to the new Play More and Get More Unlimited plans with The Disney Bundle included, or for $6 per month they can stay in their current plan and add both ESPN+ and Hulu to complete The Disney Bundle.

Verizon Wireless and Disney:

  • With more value included in Mix & Match Unlimited plans and an extended agreement with The Walt Disney Company, Verizon customers get more movies and shows, more sports, more data and more ways to save

Get More Unlimited:

  • Want it all? Get it all with Get More Unlimited. Go all-in on entertainment with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ included.
  • Music lovers get Apple Music with over 60 million of their favorite songs to stream or download included, along with access to their existing music library.
  • Plus, customers get Premium Network Access5, unlimited hotspot data, 600 GB of Verizon Cloud Storage and 50% off connected device plans, now with smart watches and HumX included, alongside tablet and jetpack plans.
  • Get More offers customers unmatched value and hundreds of dollars in savings each year.

Play Unlimited:

  • It's all here! Movie magic, award-winning TV and gripping sports content are always at your fingertips with The Disney Bundle, featuring Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, included.
  • Customers can stream the best in entertainment with Premium Network Access, share their connection with unlimited hotspot data and get 6 months of Apple Music on us.

Via Verizon Wireless

What they’re Saying:

  • Frank Boulben, SVP Marketing and Products of Verizon Consumer Group: “Our new Mix & Match plans make the choice clearer than ever: customers get the best network and the best value with Verizon. We led the industry by giving customers Disney+ on us. Now we're adding The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for more entertainment choices that appeal to a variety of interests. We can’t wait to see what customers choose to suit their needs.”
  • Sean Breen, EVP, Platform Distribution, The Walt Disney Company: “The addition of The Disney Bundle to our agreement with Verizon reinforces our commitment to providing their subscribers with access to high-quality entertainment from Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. We are always looking for the most advantageous ways for consumers to experience our content and we are pleased to work with Verizon so that they can provide their customers with these appealing new offers.”
 
 
