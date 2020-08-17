Verizon to Include The Disney Bundle with Select Unlimited Wireless Plans

Verizon is giving customers a bit of an entertainment boost and will soon be offering The Disney Bundle in select Unlimited Wireless plans.

What’s Happening:

Verizon is giving customers even more reasons to be on their network and will soon be providing Disney+ Hulu The Disney Bundle Mix & Match Unlimited plans

Beginning August 20, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will be included in the Play More and Get More Unlimited wireless plans, along with features like Apple Music and the ultra-fast speeds of 5G Ultra Wideband, giving customers more value at the same price.

Existing customers currently receiving 12-months access to Disney+ through Verizon can move to the new Play More and Get More Unlimited plans with The Disney Bundle included, or for $6 per month they can stay in their current plan and add both ESPN+ and Hulu to complete The Disney Bundle.

Verizon Wireless and Disney:

With more value included in Mix & Match Unlimited plans

Get More Unlimited:

Want it all? Get it all with Get More Unlimited. Go all-in on entertainment with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ included.

Music lovers get Apple Music with over 60 million of their favorite songs to stream or download included, along with access to their existing music library.

Plus, customers get Premium Network Access5, unlimited hotspot data, 600 GB of Verizon Cloud Storage and 50% off connected device plans, now with smart watches and HumX included, alongside tablet and jetpack plans.

Get More offers customers unmatched value and hundreds of dollars in savings each year.

Play Unlimited:

It's all here! Movie magic, award-winning TV and gripping sports content are always at your fingertips with The Disney Bundle, featuring Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, included.

Customers can stream the best in entertainment with Premium Network Access, share their connection with unlimited hotspot data and get 6 months of Apple Music on us.

What they’re Saying: