Advance Tickets on Sale Now for “The New Mutants”

Tickets are now on sale for the long awaited Marvel horror thriller The New Mutants. Earlier today, Twentieth Century Studios announced the advance sale ahead of the film’s August 28th release.

Advance tickets The New Mutants are now available for purchase.

are now available for purchase. But that’s not all, the studio also provided fans with a special look at the film featuring the main cast of mutants:

Finally, exclusive new posters for the original horror thriller from Dolby Cinema and Cinemark XD are available now.

“Twentieth Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

Maisie Williams ( Game of Thrones )

) Anya Taylor-Joy ( Glass )

) Charlie Heaton ( Stranger Things )

) Alice Braga ( Predators )

) Blu Hunt ( The Originals )

) Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why).

Directed by Josh Boone ( The Fault in our Stars )

) Written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee

The film is produced by: Simon Kinberg, p.g.a. Karen Rosenfelt Lauren Shuler Donner

Executive Produced by: Stan Lee Michele Imperato Stabile

