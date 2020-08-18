Disney+ Shares Official Trailer for Docuseries “Becoming” Premiering September 18

Disney+ has shared the first trailer and announced the premiere date for the upcoming docuseries Becoming from ESPN Films and LeBron James.

What’s Happening:

This morning Disney+ Becoming .

The series will take a look at the personal stories of celebrities and athletes and how their hometowns and childhoods shaped who they are today.

All 10 episodes of Becoming will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, September 18.

Celebrity Stories:

The insightful and uplifting series tells the origin stories of 10 talented athletes, entertainers, and musicians including: Adam Devine Anthony Davis Ashley Tisdale Caleb McLaughlin Candace Parker Colbie Caillat Julianne Hough Nick Cannon Nick Kroll Rob Gronkowski



About the Series:

In this documentary-style series, shot in vérité, each episode centers around a visit to the celebrity’s hometown, touring important locations central to their upbringing. A supporting cast of family members, coaches, teachers, mentors and friends are interviewed, sharing rarely heard anecdotes and insights into the star’s “becoming” story.

Creative Team:

The series is produced by: ESPN Films The SpringHill Company Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios ITV America

Executive produced by: LeBron James (The SpringHill Company) Maverick Carter (The SpringHill Company) Jamal Henderson (The SpringHill Company) Philip Byron (The SpringHill Company) Brent Montgomery (Spoke Studios) Joe Weinstock (Spoke Studios) Jordana Hochman (ITV America) Rebecca Bruno (ITV America)

