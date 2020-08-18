Disney+ Shares Official Trailer for Docuseries “Becoming” Premiering September 18

Disney+ has shared the first trailer and announced the premiere date for the upcoming docuseries Becoming from ESPN Films and LeBron James.
What’s Happening:
- This morning Disney+ released the official trailer for the new LeBron James produced docuseries Becoming.
- The series will take a look at the personal stories of celebrities and athletes and how their hometowns and childhoods shaped who they are today.
- All 10 episodes of Becoming will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, September 18.
Celebrity Stories:
- The insightful and uplifting series tells the origin stories of 10 talented athletes, entertainers, and musicians including:
- Adam Devine
- Anthony Davis
- Ashley Tisdale
- Caleb McLaughlin
- Candace Parker
- Colbie Caillat
- Julianne Hough
- Nick Cannon
- Nick Kroll
- Rob Gronkowski
About the Series:
- In this documentary-style series, shot in vérité, each episode centers around a visit to the celebrity’s hometown, touring important locations central to their upbringing. A supporting cast of family members, coaches, teachers, mentors and friends are interviewed, sharing rarely heard anecdotes and insights into the star’s “becoming” story.
Creative Team:
- The series is produced by:
- ESPN Films
- The SpringHill Company
- Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios
- ITV America
- Executive produced by:
- LeBron James (The SpringHill Company)
- Maverick Carter (The SpringHill Company)
- Jamal Henderson (The SpringHill Company)
- Philip Byron (The SpringHill Company)
- Brent Montgomery (Spoke Studios)
- Joe Weinstock (Spoke Studios)
- Jordana Hochman (ITV America)
- Rebecca Bruno (ITV America)