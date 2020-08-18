Disney World Annual Passholders Can Pick Up The New Haunted Mansion Funko Exclusive August 19th

Walt Disney World is giving Annual Passholders an exclusive opportunity to pick up the Haunted Mansion Ghost Victor Geist Funko Pop on August 19th before it officially goes on sale on August 20th.
What’s Happening:
- Disney World Annual Passholder have the chance to get their hands on the new Disney Parks Exclusive Haunted Mansion Ghost Victor Geist Funko Pop! figure on August 19th before it officially goes on sale on August 20th.
- The figure will be available at World of Disney at Disney Springs and The Frontier Trading Post in Magic Kingdom park (Park Pass Reservation required to enter Magic Kingdom).
- Passholders should look for signage indicating where to go at each location while supplies last.
- Disney will limit sales to 3 items per transaction and 1 transaction per Passholder.
- A valid Annual Pass and ID will need to be presented at time of purchase.
- Remaining Funko Pops (if any) will be made available to all Guests on August 20th.