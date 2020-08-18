Get Your First Look at the First Editions of “Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising”

Back in May, we learned that author Timothy Zahn’s next entry in the chronicles of Grand Admiral Thrawn would be getting an earlier release than previously anticipated, hitting stores in September. Now, StarWars.com has shared a first look at the first editions of the new book.

The new trilogy of books will dive into Thrawn’s origins and will start off with Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising .

. StarWars.com shared several images of the first editions of the coming book, featuring a look at the special blue pages and color accents throughout the interior.