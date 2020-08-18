Get Your First Look at the First Editions of “Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising”

Back in May, we learned that author Timothy Zahn’s next entry in the chronicles of Grand Admiral Thrawn would be getting an earlier release than previously anticipated, hitting stores in September. Now, StarWars.com has shared a first look at the first editions of the new book.
- The new trilogy of books will dive into Thrawn’s origins and will start off with Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising.
- StarWars.com shared several images of the first editions of the coming book, featuring a look at the special blue pages and color accents throughout the interior.
- This special edition will be available only for the first printing of Chaos Rising, which covers the initial tens of thousands of books that are printed.
- The blue paged edition is only available while supplies last and pre-ordering the new book will give you the best chance of getting one, though there is no guarantee.
- The novel Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Chaos Rising by Timothy Zahn will be released on Tuesday, September 1 from Del Rey and Lucasfilm Publishing and is available for pre-order now.
- The book was originally slated to be released on May 5, 2020, then was pushed back to October 6, 2020. Now it will be released a full month ahead of that second date.
- The audiobook version of Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Chaos Rising will be narrated by the prolific Marc Thompson, who most recently contributed to Star Wars: Dooku – Jedi Lost, Star Wars: Resistance Reborn and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Expanded Edition.